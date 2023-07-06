News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Had asked Sharad Pawar his daughter be made...: Bhujbal

Had asked Sharad Pawar his daughter be made...: Bhujbal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 06, 2023 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said the recent developments in the party, culminating in Ajit Pawar taking oath as deputy CM, happened after legal experts were consulted to escape disqualification.

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Photograph: @ChhaganCBhujbal/Twitter

Addressing a news conference in Mumbai, Bhujbal also said that Ajit Pawar and other leaders will decide on whether to use photos of Sharad Pawar on posters.

Even after Sharad Pawar said his photo should be used only with his permission and by people who were of the same ideology, his photo featured on a poster set on stage where Ajit Pawar's faction met on Wednesday.

Bhujbal said 42 to 43 NCP MLAs have signed affidavits in support of Ajit Pawar.

 

"When it was decided to join the government under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, law experts were consulted and decisions were taken thereafter,” he said.

“After consulting two-four experts, steps were taken to escape disqualification," Bhujbal said.

The party's constitution and electoral rules were followed before joining the government headed by Eknath Shinde, he said.

Bhujbal was among the nine NCP leaders to take oath as minister in Sunday's ceremony.

“We had earlier suggested Sharad Pawar that his daughter be made NCP president and Ajit Pawar be allowed to handle Maharashtra,” Bhujbal said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pawar vs Pawar: Baahubali's Kattappa poster appears
Pawar vs Pawar: Baahubali's Kattappa poster appears
I should become CM of Maharashtra, says Ajit Pawar
I should become CM of Maharashtra, says Ajit Pawar
'Supriya Sule main reason for Ajit Pawar's rebellion'
'Supriya Sule main reason for Ajit Pawar's rebellion'
After The Israeli Troops Left
After The Israeli Troops Left
Ajit Pawar's associates benefited: Court on MSCB case
Ajit Pawar's associates benefited: Court on MSCB case
It's Quiz Time, Folks!
It's Quiz Time, Folks!
Brad Pitt to race at British F1 Grand Prix?
Brad Pitt to race at British F1 Grand Prix?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'It's aar-paar ki ladaai between chacha-bhatija'

'It's aar-paar ki ladaai between chacha-bhatija'

'BJP thinks NCP can tilt the balance in 2024'

'BJP thinks NCP can tilt the balance in 2024'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances