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Habitual Offender Caught With Country-Made Pistol In J&K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 21:26 IST

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Police in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, have apprehended Balwinder Singh alias "Goru", a notorious habitual offender, seizing a country-made pistol and a mobile phone during his arrest.

Key Points

  • Balwinder Singh alias "Goru" was arrested in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, with a country-made pistol.
  • Police intercepted Singh on a motorcycle near Salmeri, recovering the weapon and a mobile phone.
  • Singh is identified as a habitual offender with over 10 criminal cases, including charges under the Arms Act and NDPS Act.

A man was arrested with a country-made pistol in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Habitual Offender Apprehended In Samba

Balwinder Singh alias "Goru", a resident of Ranjari village of Vijaypur, was riding a motorcycle when he was intercepted by a police team engaged in checking vehicles at Salmeri near Railway Crossing, a police spokesman said. Singh attempted to flee but was chased and arrested by police, he said, adding a country-made pistol and a mobile phone were recovered from him.

 

Describing his arrest as a breakthrough, the officer said Singh is a habitual offender with a long criminal history. The spokesman said at least 10 criminal cases are registered against him under various sections of the Arms Act and NDPS Act at different police stations of Samba and Jammu districts since 2021.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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