H1N1, Flu Cases: 'No Need To Panic'

Several Indian cities report a surge in influenza cases, prompting state governments to issue advisories asking people to mask up in public spaces and follow basic respiratory hygiene.

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Sales of anti-infectives and painkillers have risen this monsoon amid a rise in cases of Influenza A (H3N2) and Influenza A (H1N1), commonly known as swine flu, across several parts of the country.

According to data from market research firm Pharmarack, anti-infective sales rose 6.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,470 crore in July this year, from Rs 2,327 crore in July 2025.

Anti-infective drugs are medicines that kill harmful germs or stop them from growing, to treat and prevent infections.

Key Points 'During monsoon, people spend more time in enclosed spaces, with crowding in schools, workplaces, and public transport facilitating respiratory virus transmission.'

'The virus has become an endemic, seasonal flu, and most infections are mild and self-limiting.'

'Most cases of influenza-like illness without any complications are managed as outpatients through clinical assessment, management of symptoms, and follow-up.'

Anti-infective Sales Rise

The rise comes as several Indian cities report a surge in influenza cases, prompting state governments to issue advisories asking people to mask up in public spaces and follow basic respiratory hygiene.

In Delhi, more than 2,300 of around 3,000 influenza cases this year were found to be swine flu, according to a communication by the Delhi government.

Karnataka, meanwhile, has recorded around 4,000 cases of influenza.

Dr Meenakshi Jain, principal director and head of department, internal medicine, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, said H1N1 has been a major contributor to the rise in influenza cases this season.

She said the strain has seen a resurgence and has caused pneumonia and respiratory distress in patients.

H1N1 Cases Increase

Antivirals, which are prescribed for H3N2 and H1N1 influenza, have also recorded a sharp rise in sales this monsoon.

"Antivirals worth Rs 109.2 crore were sold in July this year, up from sales worth Rs 87 crore recorded in July last year," said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

This translates into a Y-o-Y increase of about 25.5 per cent.

Antiviral Demand Surges

Analgesic sales rose 11.37 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,634 crore, with the increase coming amid the rise in influenza cases.

However, swine flu is not the only factor behind the increase in anti-infective sales.

Medical practitioners said the monsoon months typically see higher anti-infective offtake, while some patients also resort to self-medication based on previous prescriptions or medical experience.

"In tropical and subtropical regions, influenza can circulate through the year, with this activity often increasing during rainy periods," said Dr Rahul Sharma, director of pulmonology and critical care at Fortis Hospital, Noida.

"During monsoon, people spend more time in enclosed spaces, with crowding in schools, workplaces, and public transport facilitating respiratory virus transmission," Dr Sharma added.

Doctors Urge Calm

Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Rajiv Bahl added that the current surge in H1N1 infections in India is part of the seasonal influenza pattern, and no new strain has been identified.

The circulating virus is the familiar influenza A (H1N1) pdm09 lineage, which has been present since the 2009 pandemic, he added.

"The virus has since become an endemic, seasonal flu, and most infections are mild and self-limiting," he noted.

Most Patients Recover Home

Despite the increase in cases, doctors told Business Standard that most patients are being treated at home and hospitalisations remain limited.

Dr Vikas Mittal, director and pulmonologist at Delhi's CK Birla Hospital, said he has seen outpatient department numbers for flu-like illnesses rise this season, although hospitalisations have remained limited, with no apparent strain on bed capacity.

"Roughly one in 10 flu patients I see requires admission, typically those over 60 or with chronic conditions," he said.

"There is no need to panic," Dr Jain said, adding that antiviral medication is generally advised for pregnant patients or those with comorbidities, while most other patients can be managed with paracetamol and supportive care.

"Most cases of influenza-like illness without any complications are managed as outpatients through clinical assessment, management of symptoms, and follow-up," said Dr Sanjana Rai, consultant in internal medicine at Bengaluru's Sparsh Hospital.

"Cases with respiratory problems, pneumonia, low oxygen levels, dehydration, or complications arising from other underlying illnesses are usually hospitalised," Dr Rai added.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff