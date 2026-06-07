Pune Police Bust Illegal Abortion Racket, Doctor On The Run

Pune rural police have arrested a gynaecologist and are searching for another doctor in connection with alleged illegal abortions at a Daund hospital, highlighting serious violations of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and raising concerns about healthcare oversight.

Key Points Pune rural police arrested gynaecologist Dr Tukaram Mote for alleged illegal abortions at a Daund hospital.

A woman doctor, Dr Swati Lawangare, who allegedly performed the unauthorised procedures, is currently absconding.

Discrepancies in MTP records and the seizure of eight MTP kits were found during a hospital inspection.

The hospital is a registered MTP centre, but procedures were reportedly conducted by an unauthorised practitioner.

This incident follows the recent uncovering of an illegal sex determination racket in Daund tehsil.

Pune rural police arrested a gynaecologist and launched a search for a woman doctor after a case was registered for allegedly conducting illegal abortions at a hospital in Daund taluka, officials said Sunday.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act at Yavat police station on the complaint of Dr Sachin Gujar, medical superintendent of the Sub-District Hospital in Daund.

Illegal Abortion Racket Uncovered in Daund

The arrested gynaecologist has been identified as Dr Tukaram Mote from Uruli Kanchan, an official said, adding that BHMS practitioner Dr Swati Lawangare, who runs a maternity and infertility hospital in Kedgaon, is on the run.

Officials said a district-level team inspected the hospital on June 6 and found discrepancies in the records of medical termination of pregnancy procedures. Eight MTP kits were also seized during the inspection.

According to police, the hospital is a registered MTP centre. However, the procedures were allegedly carried out by Dr Lawangare, who is not authorised to conduct pregnancy terminations, with Dr Mote allegedly signing off on the documents. Further probe is underway, police added.

Separately, police on June 3 claimed to have busted an illegal sex determination racket in Daund tehsil by arresting two persons, including an Ayurvedic doctor, with the investigation focusing on the "referral' network and abortion of female fetuses, officials had said.