HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pune Police Bust Illegal Abortion Racket, Doctor On The Run

Pune Police Bust Illegal Abortion Racket, Doctor On The Run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 23:15 IST

x

Pune rural police have arrested a gynaecologist and are searching for another doctor in connection with alleged illegal abortions at a Daund hospital, highlighting serious violations of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and raising concerns about healthcare oversight.

Key Points

  • Pune rural police arrested gynaecologist Dr Tukaram Mote for alleged illegal abortions at a Daund hospital.
  • A woman doctor, Dr Swati Lawangare, who allegedly performed the unauthorised procedures, is currently absconding.
  • Discrepancies in MTP records and the seizure of eight MTP kits were found during a hospital inspection.
  • The hospital is a registered MTP centre, but procedures were reportedly conducted by an unauthorised practitioner.
  • This incident follows the recent uncovering of an illegal sex determination racket in Daund tehsil.

Pune rural police arrested a gynaecologist and launched a search for a woman doctor after a case was registered for allegedly conducting illegal abortions at a hospital in Daund taluka, officials said Sunday.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act at Yavat police station on the complaint of Dr Sachin Gujar, medical superintendent of the Sub-District Hospital in Daund.

 

Illegal Abortion Racket Uncovered in Daund

The arrested gynaecologist has been identified as Dr Tukaram Mote from Uruli Kanchan, an official said, adding that BHMS practitioner Dr Swati Lawangare, who runs a maternity and infertility hospital in Kedgaon, is on the run.

Officials said a district-level team inspected the hospital on June 6 and found discrepancies in the records of medical termination of pregnancy procedures. Eight MTP kits were also seized during the inspection.

According to police, the hospital is a registered MTP centre. However, the procedures were allegedly carried out by Dr Lawangare, who is not authorised to conduct pregnancy terminations, with Dr Mote allegedly signing off on the documents. Further probe is underway, police added.

Separately, police on June 3 claimed to have busted an illegal sex determination racket in Daund tehsil by arresting two persons, including an Ayurvedic doctor, with the investigation focusing on the "referral' network and abortion of female fetuses, officials had said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Thane Hospital Found Running Unauthorised IVF Centre; Probe Ordered
Pune Medics Face Charges After Baby's Death
Pune Medics Face Charges After Baby's Death
Ex-IMA Chief Arrested In Illegal Sex Determination Racket
Dentist Arrested in Inter-State Egg Smuggling Racket
Dentist Arrested in Inter-State Egg Smuggling Racket
Pune Porsche case doctor now held in kidney transplant racket
Pune Porsche case doctor now held in kidney transplant racket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

PM Modi inaugurates New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport in Daman1:22

PM Modi inaugurates New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport...

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur spotted together at the airport0:58

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur spotted together at the airport

Disha Patani's One-of-a-Kind Style Steals the Spotlight1:05

Disha Patani's One-of-a-Kind Style Steals the Spotlight

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO