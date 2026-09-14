Delhi Gym Trainer Murder: Police Investigate Longstanding Rivalry

Police in New Delhi are investigating the fatal shooting of gym trainer Vijay Kumar in Aya Nagar, probing whether the murder is connected to a deep-seated village rivalry.

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Key Points Gym trainer Vijay Kumar was fatally shot in south Delhi's Aya Nagar by bike-borne assailants.

Police are investigating personal enmity and a potential link to a longstanding village rivalry as motives for the killing.

The incident involved approximately 15 rounds fired, occurring after the victim was allegedly called out of a gym.

Family members claim Vijay had no personal enmity but was targeted due to his association with one of the rival families in the village.

The shooting follows other violent incidents in Aya Nagar, including the murder of a dairy businessman, though no official connection has been established.

A gym trainer was shot dead in south Delhi's Aya Nagar on Monday morning, with police suspecting personal enmity behind the killing and probing whether it is linked to a longstanding rivalry in the village, an official said on Monday.

Vijay Kumar was in a gym when some men allegedly called him outside, following which two bike-borne assailants opened fire at him near Hansa Chowk in the Fatehpur Beri area, according to his family and police.

Around 15 rounds were fired during the incident, which took place at around 10 am, police said.

Police Probe Motive Behind Shooting

"Vijay Kumar sustained multiple gunshot injuries and later succumbed. An FIR has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused, who fled the spot, it said. The motive initially seems to arise from personal enmity," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said.

Police are also examining the possibility of the killing being connected to a long-running rivalry between families in Aya Nagar, sources said.

Family Alleges Old Rivalry Connection

According to Vijay's uncle Devendra, the assailants allegedly knew the victim was inside the gym and called him outside before opening fire, apparently to avoid the CCTV cameras inside the premises.

"He was a trainer. His parents have died. He has a sister, wife and two children. We are being told that he suffered two gunshot injuries to his head and other injuries," Devendra told PTI.

He claimed that the incident appeared to stem from an old rivalry between different groups in the village and said several people had allegedly been killed in the past in connection with the dispute.

Deceased's sister Sudha said, "My brother never had any argument or dispute with anyone in the village. He was a gym trainer and was completely focused on his work. There has been a longstanding rivalry between two families in the village. My brother's only mistake was that he was friends with a member of one of those families."

Vijay's wife Ritu said her husband had no personal enmity with anyone. "My husband used to wake up at 4:45 am and leave for the gym around 5 am every day. There has been a rivalry between two families in the village. I had even asked my husband to keep his distance from them. But today, they killed my husband. He was innocent and had nothing to do with the rivalry. He was shot dead because of a dispute between others," she said.

Previous Violent Incidents In Aya Nagar

The latest firing comes amid heightened police scrutiny of a series of violent incidents in Aya Nagar, including the recent killing of 55-year-old dairy businessman Ratan Lohia.

Lohia was shot dead near his house in Aya Nagar earlier this year in what police sources had described as a carefully planned attack. More than 60 rounds were allegedly fired at him after the assailants conducted reconnaissance for several hours.

Investigators had been probing multiple angles, including a possible contract killing, and examining allegations by family members that the murder was linked to an earlier killing in the area.

In Lohia's murder, family members had alleged that the killing was carried out by Rambir Lohia and his relatives to avenge the death of Rambir's son Arun (24), who was shot dead near Chattarpur Metro Station earlier this year.

Police sources had also suspected the involvement of gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya in the Lohia murder and were investigating whether the attack was carried out by shooters based in Haryana. The accused were also suspected to have travelled from Faridabad and abandoned their vehicle there.

Police have not officially established any connection between Lohia's murder and Monday's shooting of Vijay Kumar.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot after the firing and security personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation.

Multiple teams are conducting raids at various locations to identify and apprehend the accused, police said.

Further investigation is underway.