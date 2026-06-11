Haryana Gym Owner Murdered By Bike-Borne Assailants

Unidentified bike-borne assailants fatally shot a gym owner in Hansi, Haryana, during an outdoor exercise session, leaving another person injured and prompting a police investigation into the shocking incident captured on CCTV.

Key Points A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Hansi, Haryana.

The incident occurred near Fawwara Chowk while the victim was conducting an outdoor exercise session.

CCTV visuals showed the assailants arriving on a motorcycle, opening fire, and then fleeing.

One other person is reported to have sustained injuries during the attack.

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.

A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Fawwara Chowk, when the victim was conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of young men and women.

CCTV visuals showed the assailants arriving on a motorcycle and opening fire at the victim from a close range before fleeing.

One more person is stated to have sustained injuries in the incident.

Further investigation is underway, police said.