Haryana Gym Owner Murdered By Bike-Borne Assailants

Unidentified bike-borne assailants fatally shot a gym owner in Hansi, Haryana, during an outdoor exercise session, leaving another person injured and prompting a police investigation into the shocking incident captured on CCTV.
Key Points
- A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Hansi, Haryana.
- The incident occurred near Fawwara Chowk while the victim was conducting an outdoor exercise session.
- CCTV visuals showed the assailants arriving on a motorcycle, opening fire, and then fleeing.
- One other person is reported to have sustained injuries during the attack.
- Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.
A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place near Fawwara Chowk, when the victim was conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of young men and women.
CCTV visuals showed the assailants arriving on a motorcycle and opening fire at the victim from a close range before fleeing.
One more person is stated to have sustained injuries in the incident.
Further investigation is underway, police said.