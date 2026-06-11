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Haryana Gym Owner Murdered By Bike-Borne Assailants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 09:35 IST

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Unidentified bike-borne assailants fatally shot a gym owner in Hansi, Haryana, during an outdoor exercise session, leaving another person injured and prompting a police investigation into the shocking incident captured on CCTV.

Key Points

  • A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Hansi, Haryana.
  • The incident occurred near Fawwara Chowk while the victim was conducting an outdoor exercise session.
  • CCTV visuals showed the assailants arriving on a motorcycle, opening fire, and then fleeing.
  • One other person is reported to have sustained injuries during the attack.
  • Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.

A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Fawwara Chowk, when the victim was conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of young men and women.

 

CCTV visuals showed the assailants arriving on a motorcycle and opening fire at the victim from a close range before fleeing.

One more person is stated to have sustained injuries in the incident.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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