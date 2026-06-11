Hansi Gym Owner Kapil Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants During Outdoor Session

In a shocking incident, Hansi gym owner Kapil, 26, was brutally shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants during an outdoor exercise session, prompting a police investigation into the motive and a search for the culprits.

Key Points Gym owner Kapil, 26, was fatally shot by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Hansi, Haryana.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning near Fawara Chowk during an outdoor exercise session.

CCTV footage shows the attackers firing multiple rounds at Kapil before fleeing the scene.

Police are actively investigating the motive behind the crime and are working to apprehend the accused.

A gym owner was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi early Thursday, police said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am near Fawara Chowk, when the gym owner, identified as Kapil (26) from a village in Jind, was conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of six to seven people, they said. A CCTV visual of the incident has also been found.

Police Investigate Hansi Gym Owner's Murder

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Hansi, Vinod Shankar said police were informed that two people came on a motorcycle and one of them opened fire at a fitness instructor. He said the assailant fired 10 rounds at the victim. DSP Shankar said that Kapil, who used to run a fitness centre in Hansi, had recently shifted his business to a new location in the same area. The motive behind the crime is under investigation, and efforts are underway to nab the accused, he said.

CCTV Captures Brutal Attack

Kapil's mother told police that he had a court marriage nearly three years ago, the DSP said. In the CCTV visuals, Kapil is seen giving instructions to a small group of people doing 'step-up' exercise on a flight of stairs near Fawara Chowk early morning -- all of them with their backs turned to the road and facing the closed shops. In the meantime, two men arrive on a motorcycle: the one riding the bike wearing a helmet and the pillion rider in a white cap and face covered with a piece of cloth. The man in the white cap gets down and fires multiple shots at Kapil. The victim turns around, but sinks to the ground after being hit by multiple shots, while the attackers flee the scene. Officials said Kapil was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Efforts are underway to track the assailants, they said.