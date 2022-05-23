News
Gyanvapi: Hindu plea first or Muslim plea, Varanasi court to decide on Tuesday

Gyanvapi: Hindu plea first or Muslim plea, Varanasi court to decide on Tuesday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 23, 2022 17:34 IST
A district court in Varanasi reserved its order for Tuesday on which petition is to be heard first in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri temple case transferred to it by the Supreme Court.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as Muslims arrive in a large number at the Gyanvapi mosque to offer Friday prayers in Varanasi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The court of District Judge A K Vishvesh heard arguments from both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

A fresh plea seeking permission to worship the "Shivling" claimed to have been found on the mosque premises during a videography survey ordered by a lower court was also filed.

 

The apex court had on Friday transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri temple case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

"After hearing arguments of both sides, the court will on Tuesday give its verdict on which petition is to be heard first," said Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer for the Hindu side.

The Hindu side argued that since a court-appointed commission has completed its work, the opponents should present their objections on it.

Yadav said they pleaded to make available the commission's report and videography done by it to present its side on it.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's lawyer Mohammad Tauhid Khan argued that the writ is not sustainable, hence, it should be dismissed.

A fresh petition was also moved on Monday by Dr Kulpati Tiwari, Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath temple, for regular "pujan" (worship) of the 'Shivling', which he said was found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
