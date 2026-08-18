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Gyanesh Kumar asked...: Trump cites India's voter ID system to push SAVE America Act

By Sagar Kulkarni August 18, 2026 09:40 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Donald Trump is pushing for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, advocating for stricter US electoral laws and nationwide voter identification by praising India's robust election system and its mandatory photo ID requirement.

Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump praised the Indian election system. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points

  • Donald Trump advocates for stricter US electoral laws, citing India's robust election system. 
  • India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar questioned the absence of photo ID requirements in US elections.
  • Trump highlighted that India's recent general elections saw over 646 million voters, with less than one per cent using postal ballots, all requiring valid photo ID.
  • The proposed SAVE America Act aims to mandate proof of citizenship, nationwide voter ID, and limit mail-in voting in the US.
  • The bill also includes provisions to ban men from women's sports and restrict transgender surgery for children, facing congressional division.

Making a strong case for stricter electoral laws in the United States, President Donald Trump praised the Indian election system and recalled chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar questioning lack of voter identification in American polls.

In a post on Truth Social on August 17, Monday, Trump said over 646 million people participated in the recent general elections in India, and yet less than one per cent voted through postal ballots.

Trump said India's chief election commissioner had spoken with officials from his administration earlier this month, and asked how US elections can be held without a valid photo identification card.

 

Trump Advocates For Stricter Voter ID

The US president made these remarks to drum up support for the SAVE America Act which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide voter identification requirement and severely limit voting by mail.

"Earlier this month, India's chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration, How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID," Trump wrote.

"India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document."

"We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted.

Congressional Division Over SAVE America Act

Trump has been insisting on passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, claiming the move would curb electoral fraud.

However, both Democrats and Republicans are divided over the issue, and the US Senate adjourned for a five-week recess earlier this month without any concrete steps for its passing.

A fact-sheet on the SAVE America Act on the White House website also noted that India and Brazil have already linked voter identity cards to a biometric database, while the US relies on self-attestation by electors.

The bill also seeks to permanently ban men from competing in women's sports, and ban transgender mutilation surgery for children.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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