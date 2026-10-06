'Gyanesh, it's done, bro': INDIA bloc march to EC amid SIR row

The INDIA bloc MPs have intensified their campaign against alleged electoral roll irregularities, marching to the Election Commission to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

IMAGE: Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi takes part in a march to the Election Commission, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation in New Delhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points INDIA bloc MPs marched to the Election Commission, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The protest stems from alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and changes to Form 6.

Opposition leaders accuse CEC Kumar of eroding public trust and misleading the public regarding Supreme Court observations.

The Supreme Court clarified it had not approved modified Form 6 versions and would examine EC records.

The Election Commission maintains that decisions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were unanimous, despite alleged internal differences.

MPs of the INDIA bloc began a march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amid allegations of irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was among the leaders taking part in the march.

The march began amid heavy security deployment and barricading in and around Parliament and the Election Commission headquarters. Security personnel were stationed in the area much before the MPs began arriving.

Ahead of the march, opposition MPs questioned the security arrangements and stepped up their demand for Kumar's resignation, citing the Supreme Court's observations on changes to Form 6, the statutory application for enrolment as a voter.

Allegations Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress MP Imran Masood accused Kumar of eroding public trust in the Election Commission.

"Across the country, the institution that Gyanesh Kumar headed was an institution the entire country trusted, an institution the entire country took pride in and felt proud of. Questions were never raised over its impartiality. One person has broken that trust," he told PTI Videos.

"And an entire nexus is working together. We will question Gyanesh Kumar, and the BJP chief ministers will start giving the answers," he alleged.

Supreme Court's Observations on Form 6

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said the Supreme Court's observations on Monday had strengthened the opposition's objections to the additional declaration attached to Form 6 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"On September 26, there was a press statement by the Commission and it was stated that the entire process related to Form 6 has been ratified by the Supreme Court. Whereas it has been proven that it is an entirely misleading statement," he alleged.

Calling the CEC a "Cheating Election Commissioner", the CPI leader said opposition parties had been agitating against the provisions since 2025 and would intensify their movement.

Security Concerns and Misleading Claims

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut questioned the scale of security deployment ahead of the march, saying the MPs intended to proceed peacefully.

"We are MPs. We are members of Parliament. We are also citizens of this country. Why is there a need to deploy such a large force to stop us? We will walk and go. We are unarmed," he said.

Raut claimed that Border Security Force and CISF personnel had been deployed and security outside ministers' residences increased.

Accusing Kumar of misleading the public over the Supreme Court's position on Form 6, he said the CEC had "no moral right" to continue in office.

EC's Stance on Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court on Monday said it had not approved any modified version of Form 6 and would examine the Election Commission's records to ascertain whether changes had been made and who had authorised them. The observations were made while hearing a petition challenging alleged unilateral decisions by Kumar.

In its September 26 statement, the Commission had said the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR had been upheld by the Supreme Court, while forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would be used outside the SIR period.

The march comes amid an opposition campaign over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and reports of differences within the three-member Commission. The poll body has rejected suggestions of a split and maintained that decisions relating to SIR were taken unanimously.