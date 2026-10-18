MP CM Orders Probe Into Gwalior Temple Accident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has initiated a probe into the tragic Gwalior temple accident where a truck killed 14 devotees, also announcing significant compensation for victims' families.

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Key Points Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered a probe into the Gwalior accident.

A truck ploughed into devotees outside the Sheetla Mata temple in Gwalior, killing 14 and injuring 28 early Sunday.

The chief minister announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.

The government will bear treatment expenses for seriously injured individuals and provide Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am in a prohibited area, with the truck entering a no-entry zone.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday ordered a probe into the Gwalior accident in which 14 persons were killed after a truck ploughed into devotees outside a temple, and announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.

"The accident occurred because the truck entered a prohibited area," Yadav told reporters in Indore.

Details Of The Tragic Gwalior Accident

A speeding truck ran over several devotees outside the Sheetla Mata temple in Gwalior district early Sunday and then rammed into its entrance gate, killing 14 persons and injuring 28 others, police said.

A wall of the temple crashed under the impact of the collision, they said.

The incident, which occurred around 1.30 am outside the temple near a slope on Chinor Road, raised concerns about security arrangements at the shrine, as the truck, with a Punjab registration number, entered the no-entry zone, officials said.

The chief minister paid tributes to those killed in the incident and said he had directed the district administration to conduct a fact-based inquiry and submit a report.

He announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and said the government would bear the treatment expenses of those seriously injured in the accident. The persons who suffered minor injuries would receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each, he added.