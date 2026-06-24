Guwahati Misses Out On Hosting India-Japan Summit

The visit was expected to project Assam as the gateway to Southeast Asia and reinforce the state's emergence as a preferred investment destination.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 Summit, Johannesburg, November 23, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Guwahati dropped from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's India itinerary; the India-Japan Annual Summit will now be held in New Delhi from July 1 to 3.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Japanese Prime Minister's proposed visit to Guwahati has been cancelled.

The venue change is attributed to the Japanese Prime Minister's tight schedule due to the ongoing session of the Japanese Parliament (Diet), making a Delhi-only visit more feasible.

The summit will retain its full bilateral agenda, with discussions expected on semiconductors, resilient supply chains, renewable energy, defence cooperation, critical minerals, digital technology and infrastructure.

Guwahati has been dropped from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's India itinerary, with the annual India-Japan Summit now set to be held in New Delhi from July 1 to 3, dealing a setback to Assam's efforts to showcase itself as a preferred destination for Japanese investment and strategic partnerships.

The change comes barely days before Takaichi's scheduled visit. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Japanese Prime Minister's proposed Guwahati programme had been cancelled and that the summit would instead take place in the national capital.

The shift means Guwahati will once again miss the opportunity to host one of India's most significant bilateral engagements with Japan, despite the Northeast's growing strategic importance under New Delhi's Act East Policy.

Assam's preparations come to naught

The Assam government had made elaborate preparations for the visit over the past several weeks.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had personally reviewed arrangements, including security measures, civic beautification, hospitality and infrastructure readiness. Preparations were also underway at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, where the Japanese delegation was expected to arrive.

The visit was expected to project Assam as the gateway to Southeast Asia and reinforce the state's emergence as a preferred investment destination, particularly after the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit and the state's push to attract global investors.

Why the venue changed

According to reports, the decision was driven primarily by logistical constraints.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is understood to have a tightly packed schedule because of the ongoing session of the Japanese Diet (Parliament). Officials felt that restricting the visit to New Delhi would allow sufficient time for bilateral engagements without the additional travel to Guwahati.

Sources said both governments concluded that holding the summit in Delhi would facilitate a more substantive programme while accommodating the Prime Minister's domestic commitments in Japan.

Although the venue has changed, there is no indication that the bilateral agenda has been scaled down.

Strategic partnership remains the focus

The summit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation across several strategic sectors, including semiconductors, resilient supply chains, renewable energy, defence manufacturing, critical minerals, digital technologies and infrastructure.

Officials are also expected to discuss collaboration on clean energy, advanced manufacturing, automobile technology, artificial intelligence and economic security.

Japan has emerged as one of India's most important strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific, and the summit is expected to review progress on several ongoing projects while exploring new investment opportunities.

High-powered business delegation

Reports indicate that the Japanese Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation comprising executives from more than 50 Japanese companies and organisations.

Several investment announcements and business-to-business partnerships are expected during the visit.

Japanese companies have already made significant investments in India's automobile, infrastructure, logistics and manufacturing sectors, while both countries are seeking closer collaboration in semiconductor manufacturing and resilient global supply chains.

The summit is also expected to discuss cooperation in strategic energy reserves and critical technologies.

Missed opportunity for the Northeast

For Assam, hosting the India-Japan Summit would have marked a diplomatic milestone.

It would have been the first annual India-Japan summit to be held in the Northeast, highlighting the region's increasing importance in India's Act East Policy and New Delhi's efforts to improve connectivity with Southeast Asia.

Business leaders in Assam had hoped the visit would accelerate Japanese investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, tourism and skill development across the Northeast.

The cancellation, therefore, is being viewed as a missed opportunity to showcase the region before one of India's closest strategic and economic partners.

Echoes of 2019

The latest development inevitably recalls December 2019, when then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled his proposed visit to Guwahati for the India-Japan Summit amid widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Nearly seven years later, Guwahati has once again lost the opportunity to host the summit, although this time the reason is logistical rather than political.

MEA remained guarded

Even as reports of the venue change surfaced, the ministry of external affairs refrained from confirming them immediately.

During a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said details of the Japanese prime minister's visit would be announced 'at the appropriate time'.

The cancellation was subsequently confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Summit assumes added significance

The Delhi Summit comes at a time when India and Japan are deepening cooperation amid shifting geopolitical equations in the Indo-Pacific.

The two countries are expected to review progress on investment commitments, including Japan's pledge to facilitate around 10 trillion yen in private investment in India over the coming decade.

With a strong focus on economic security, technology partnerships, supply-chain resilience and regional connectivity, the summit is expected to reinforce one of India's most important strategic relationships, even though Assam has lost the opportunity to host the landmark event.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff