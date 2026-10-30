Guwahati Hotel Firing Accused Scuffles With Police During Search Operation

The prime accused in the tragic Guwahati hotel firing incident, Ghanakanta Gogoi, created a stir by scuffling with police and attempting to address the media during a search operation on Friday, highlighting the ongoing investigation into the five deaths.

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Key Points Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the Guwahati hotel firing, scuffled with police personnel on Friday during a search operation at his residence.

Gogoi attempted to speak to the media while being escorted, but police prevented him.

He is the prime accused in the October 26 Hotel Bilas Inn firing incident, which resulted in five deaths.

Gogoi was arrested with a .32-bore pistol and was remanded to seven days of police custody on Tuesday.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the incident, with the bereaved family demanding exemplary punishment.

The accused in the Guwahati hotel firing incident engaged in a scuffle with police personnel when he apparently tried to speak to the media while being brought out of his residence here at the end of a search operation on Friday.

Guwahati Firing Accused Confronts Media

A team of police personnel took Ghanakanta Gogoi to his rented accommodation in Saukuchi area of the city.

The security personnel conducted a search operation in the house, though police officers refused to share details about any seizures made.

As Gogoi was being escorted towards the vehicles parked inside the premises of the house, he suddenly removed his face mask and was seen saying something, though he was not audible.

The police personnel immediately pushed back the handcuffed accused and prevented him from saying anything in front of the media waiting outside the gate.

The 34-year-old man is the prime accused in Guwahati's Hotel Bilas Inn firing incident of October 26, in which five people, including four members of a family, were killed and another injured following a dispute between the property owners and Gogoi, who was the leaseholder, over the hotel's management.

He was arrested soon after the incident with a licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the crime, and a court on Tuesday remanded him to seven days of police custody.

The police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the firing incident, with the bereaved family alleging the attack was planned and demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.