Maharashtra Government Vows Action After Gutkha Mafia Attack

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration is intensifying its crackdown on illegal gutkha trade after a woman Food Safety Officer was attacked by suspected gutkha mafia operatives in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, prompting strong government condemnation and a vow for strict action.

Key Points A woman Food Safety Officer was attacked by suspected gutkha mafia during a raid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal condemned the incident and ordered strict legal action against the perpetrators.

The Maharashtra government has assured full support to the officer and vowed no leniency for those assaulting government officials.

The FDA is intensifying its crackdown on illegal gutkha and counterfeit food items across Maharashtra.

The state government reiterated its commitment to public health and maintaining the rule of law against anti-social elements.

Suspected gutkha mafia operatives attempted to run over a woman Food Safety Officer with their vehicle during a raid in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, leading the government to order strict action on Tuesday against those responsible for the attack.

Maharashtra Government Vows Strict Action Against Gutkha Mafia

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal condemned the incident which took place during an anti-gutkha operation on Monday and directed authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

According to an official statement, the officer was allegedly targeted by suspected gutkha mafia operatives during an enforcement drive against illegal tobacco trade in the central Maharashtra district. A vehicle was driven towards her in an alleged attempt to kill her while she was performing official duties, said the statement.

Zirwal spoke to the officer over the phone, enquired about her condition and assured her of full support from the state government. "The government and administration are extremely serious about the safety of officers discharging their duties. The entire administration stands firmly behind the woman officer," the minister asserted.

He strongly condemned the attack and warned that no leniency would be shown towards those involved in assaults on government officials carrying out enforcement actions. The minister said police and FDA authorities have been directed to initiate strict legal action against the accused and the gutkha mafia allegedly linked to the incident.

The FDA has intensified its crackdown on illegal gutkha (a flavoured and scented tobacco product) and counterfeit food items across Maharashtra in recent weeks, leading to action against several unlawful businesses. Zirwal insisted attempts by anti-social elements to obstruct enforcement operations would not deter the government from continuing its campaign against those endangering people's health. "No one playing with public health will be spared. The government is committed to maintaining the rule of law," he asserted.

The Maharashtra government has banned manufacture and sale of gutkha.