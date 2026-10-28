Gurugram Police Arrest Uber Driver For Alleged Misconduct

A woman's harrowing social media post detailing an alleged misbehaviour and fare dispute with an Uber driver from Delhi airport to Gurugram led to the driver's swift arrest by Gurugram Police, sparking renewed concerns over ride-sharing safety.

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Key Points A woman reported a harrowing experience with an Uber driver on X, accusing him of misbehaviour and locking her in the car over a fare dispute.

The incident occurred around 4.45 am after she booked an Uber from Delhi airport to Gurugram, with the driver demanding Rs 1,479 instead of the app's Rs 625 fare.

Gurugram Police arrested the accused, identified as Yasir, 26, within hours of registering an FIR based on her social media post on Wednesday.

Uber has removed the driver's access to its platform and stated it is ready to assist law enforcement authorities.

The incident has prompted social media users to raise concerns over women's safety in ride-sharing services.

A woman travelling from Delhi airport to Gurugram in a cab has narrated a harrowing ordeal on X, accusing an Uber driver of misbehaving with her and locking her inside the car after she refused to pay more than the fare shown in the app.

Gurugram Police arrested the accused within hours of registering an FIR based on her social media post, officials said on Wednesday. The post prompted social media users to raise concerns over women's safety, while the police took suo motu cognisance of the alleged incident.

The Alleged Incident Unfolds

According to her post, the incident took place around 4.45 am after the woman arrived at Delhi airport and booked an Uber cab to her home in Gurugram.

The fare displayed on the app was around Rs 625 before the ride began. However, after the trip ended, the driver allegedly showed her a screenshot of a Rs 1,479 fare quote from Rapido and demanded the same amount.

When the woman, a software engineer, pointed out that the screenshot was from Rapido and not Uber, the driver allegedly insisted that she pay the amount quoted by the other platform. She told him that she had already paid Rs 625, according to her post.

The driver then allegedly locked the car and refused to let her retrieve her luggage unless she paid Rs 1,479. When she tried to take her belongings, he allegedly held her arm and shut the front-seat window to prevent her from removing them, she said.

The woman further alleged that after she managed to retrieve her luggage and tried to enter her house, the driver followed her, abused her, climbed the gate of her house and threatened her.

Police Action And Driver Identification

During social media monitoring, police came across the woman's post and attempted to contact her through X, officials said. Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, they registered an FIR and used technical assistance to identify the accused.

Teams from Palam Vihar police station and the Crime Branch, Sector 39, jointly arrested the accused, police said.

The accused has been identified as Yasir, 26, a resident of Ghasera village in Nuh district. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had created his Uber account using the name Jamil Jahid Khan, they said.

Uber's Response And Safety Concerns

The woman had tagged Uber support in her post, seeking action against the driver and urging the company to preserve the trip and driver records. Several users also called on the platform to take immediate action.

In a statement, Uber said the alleged behaviour was deeply concerning and had no place on its platform. The company said it had removed the driver's access to the app and was ready to assist law enforcement authorities with any information they required.

A senior police officer said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found involved in acts that threaten or compromise women's safety.