Gurugram Woman Held For Extorting Rs 90 Lakh Via Dating App Blackmail

Discover how Gurugram Police successfully apprehended a woman who allegedly blackmailed a man she met on a dating app, extorting Rs 90 lakh by threatening a false rape case, leading to her arrest in a meticulously planned trap operation.

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Key Points A woman was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly blackmailing a man she met on a dating app.

She extorted around Rs 90 lakh from the victim by threatening to implicate him in a false rape case.

Police laid a trap and caught the accused, Suryadita Das, red-handed while she was accepting Rs 50,000 in cash.

The investigation revealed a continuous pattern of demands for money and threats against the victim and his family.

Authorities have frozen approximately Rs 95 lakh found in the accused woman's bank account as part of the ongoing probe.

A woman was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a man she met on a dating app in Gurugram and extorting around Rs 90 lakh by threatening to implicate him in a false rape case, police said on Tuesday.

Police laid a trap and caught the woman red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 in cash on Sunday, they said.

Dating App Blackmail Uncovered

According to Gurugram Police, Suryadita Das (24), hailing from West Bengal and currently living in Sushant Lok, Gurugram, was apprehended at a coffee place where police had set up a meeting with the victim.

Police received a complaint on Sunday regarding the alleged blackmail.

The complainant alleged that he met Das around three years ago on an online dating app.

Extortion Tactics and Threats

"Investigation revealed that the accused woman developed a relationship with the complainant and later started blackmailing him and continuously demanding money. She had taken around Rs 90 lakh from the complainant by blackmailing and was still demanding lakhs of rupees from him," said Naveen Sharma, ACP (crime), Gurugram.

The woman is alleged to have issued threats to implicate the victim in a false rape case and to cause harm to his family. An FIR was registered at Sadar police station.

Police Trap Leads to Arrest

After receiving the complaint, a police team was constituted that provided necessary directions to the complainant and prepared a plan to keep a watch when he gives her the money.

The accused woman had called the complainant to Coffee House, Sohna Road, Sector-47 on Sunday. The police team reached the spot in plain clothes and kept the entire proceedings under surveillance, said police.

According to the police, when the woman accepted Rs 50,000 in cash from the complainant at the coffee place, the police team arrested her red-handed. The police team recovered the money given by the complainant. Some of the recovered currency notes were also found bearing signatures and initials put by the police team, they added.

Assets Frozen in Ongoing Probe

"During her two days of police remand, we have frozen around Rs 95 lakh found in the bank account of the accused woman. Further proceedings in the case are being carried out as per law," ACP Sharma said.