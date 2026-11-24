Gurugram police have arrested three college students for dangerous car stunts, ramming a parked vehicle, and attempting to hit a bystander, highlighting the severe consequences of reckless driving.

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Key Points Three college students were arrested in Gurugram on Monday for allegedly performing car stunts.

The students rammed their car into a parked vehicle and attempted to run over a person who tried to stop them.

The incident took place near DPG College in Marble Market, Sector 34, Gurugram.

Shopkeepers in the market intervened and managed to stop the car before informing the police.

The arrested students, identified as Prince, Gopal Tanwar, and Vivek Singh, are students at a university in Gurugram.

Three college students were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly performing stunts in a car, ramming it into a parked vehicle and attempting to run over a person who tried to stop them, police said on Monday.

One of the cars involved in the incident, which belonged to the father of the accused driver, has been recovered, they added.

Details Of The Reckless Incident

According to the police, they received information through Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV)-272 on Monday that a car had rammed into a parked vehicle while its driver was performing stunts near DPG College in Marble Market, Sector 34.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and contacted the complainant. The ERV team subsequently brought the accused, who were present at the spot, along with the car used in the incident, to Sadar police station.

In his complaint, the complainant said that between 11 am and 11.30 am on Monday, his car was parked outside his shop when another car, allegedly being driven while performing stunts, rammed into it.

When he and others tried to stop the driver, he allegedly refused to halt and attempted to hit another person present at the spot with the vehicle.

Shopkeepers in the market intervened and managed to stop the car before informing the police, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections at Sadar police station, Gurugram.

Accused Identified And Investigation Underway

The arrested accused have been identified as Prince (20), a BBA student and resident of Bamroli village in Sikanderpur Bada, Gurugram; Gopal Tanwar (21), a BCA student from Mandi village under Jonapur police station in southwest Delhi; and Vivek Singh (22), a BBA student from Kushaha village in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, who is currently residing in Sikanderpur Bada, police said.

During interrogation, it emerged that all three accused are students at a university in Gurugram. Prince was driving his father's car at the time of the incident, while the other two were travelling with him, a senior police officer said.

The three allegedly performed stunts during the drive, rammed into the complainant's parked car and attempted to hit another person with the vehicle, the officer added.

"All three accused have been arrested as per procedure and joined in the investigation. Investigation in the case is ongoing," he said.