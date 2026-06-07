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Security Officer Kills Wife And Son In Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 11:45 IST

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A shocking domestic dispute in Gurugram led to a security officer allegedly shooting his wife and son dead with a licensed pistol, prompting a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Key Points

  • A 50-year-old security officer, Anil, allegedly shot and killed his wife Asha (45) and son Prashant (25) in Gurugram.
  • The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday following a domestic dispute at their Ashok Vihar residence.
  • Anil used his licensed pistol, and his son Prashant was killed while attempting to intervene in the argument.
  • Police have arrested Anil and registered an FIR; forensic teams have sealed the premises for further investigation.
  • The accused, a former physical education teacher, was found sitting near the bodies when police arrived.

A 50-year-old security officer allegedly shot dead his wife and son with his licensed pistol following a domestic dispute at their residence in Gurugram's Ashok Vihar colony in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accused, identified as Anil, has been taken into custody and an FIR has been registered at the Palam Vihar police station, they said. His wife Asha (45), principal of a private school, and son Prashant (25) died in the incident.

 

Gurugram Family Dispute Turns Deadly

According to the police, the couple frequently quarrelled and had an argument late on Saturday night. During the altercation, Prashant, who was sleeping in another room, woke up after hearing loud voices and attempted to intervene. Anil allegedly pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire on his wife and son, killing both on the spot, the police said.

Residents said they heard multiple gunshots from the house and rushed to the spot. On finding the two lying in a pool of blood, they alerted the police. Police and forensic teams reached the scene, inspected the house and collected evidence. The premises were later sealed for investigation.

Investigation Underway

Officials said that when police arrived, Anil was found sitting near the bodies. The victims were taken to a civil hospital where doctors declared them dead. Police said Anil had earlier worked as a physical education teacher and sports trainer in schools before joining a private company as a security officer.

"We are questioning the accused and reviewing his records. The bodies will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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