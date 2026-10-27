Gurugram road rage: SIT confirms deliberate ramming by accused Kalyan Baisla

The Special Investigation Team investigating the Gurugram road rage incident has confirmed that accused Kalyan Baisla intentionally rammed his car into female biker Shivani Chauhan, leading to the retention of attempt to murder charges in the forthcoming chargesheet.

IMAGE: A view of a car hitting a sports bike ridden by female biker Shivani Chauhan on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, Haryana, September 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

The SIT probe concluded that Kalyan Baisla deliberately rammed his car into Shivani Chauhan's motorcycle on September 13.

The incident, captured on camera, occurred after Baisla allegedly misbehaved with the female biker.

All charges in the FIR, including attempt to murder, are likely to be retained in the chargesheet, which will be filed within a week.

Baisla had initially claimed he "lost control near a U-turn" but the SIT report calls it a "calculated, intentional act".

Baisla and his cousin Lavnish were arrested on September 15 and are currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail.

The Special Investigation Team probe into the road rage incident involving female biker Shivani Chauhan has found that accused Kalyan Baisla deliberately rammed his car into her motorcycle after misbehaving with her and all charges in the FIR, including attempt to murder, are likely to be retained in the chargesheet, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident, captured on a helmet-mounted camera worn by Shivani as well as on a camera belonging to a fellow biker, took place on September 13 and sparked outrage after she shared the video on social media.

Shivani alias Siya, a 27-year-old resident of Kalkaji in Delhi, was travelling with her friends from Golf Course Road towards Extension Road when the accused, who was in a white car, allegedly followed them, made obscene gestures, and then his vehicle rammed into her motorcycle from the side before fleeing the scene.

The impact knocked her off and sent her skidding on the road.

SIT Concludes Intentional Act

Following his arrest, Baisla had admitted the collision was his fault but denied hitting her deliberately, claiming he "lost control near a U-turn".

However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report has concluded "this was not an accident, but a calculated, intentional act", a senior police officer said.

The probe revealed that the accused car driver, Kalyan Baisla, had "deliberately rammed his vehicle into the female biker's motorcycle following an act of misbehaviour", the officer said.

The five-member SIT, led by ACP (Crimes Against Women) Sushila, recently submitted its report to the Police Commissioner.

"The SIT has prepared a draft of the charge sheet. The charge sheet will be filed in court within a week, in accordance with the sections of law applied in the FIR," said ACP (Crimes Against Women) Sushila.

Legal Proceedings And Arrests

Following Shivani's complaint, the Gurugram police filed an FIR under sections 78 (physical and digital stalking), 79 (use any word, sound, gesture, object, or intrusion of privacy with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman), and 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

Following a notice from the Haryana Commission for Women, Police Commissioner Sibash Kaviraj had constituted the SIT.

There were four people in the car at the time of the incident. Baisla and his cousin Lavnish were in the front,

On September 15, Gurugram Police arrested Baisla and Lavnish from Rajgarh in Dausa, Rajasthan. Both are currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram after their bail pleas were rejected.