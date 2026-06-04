Gurugram Police To Launch Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants

Gurugram police are launching a special verification drive to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi migrants, urging public cooperation for national security and community safety.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram police will conduct a special verification drive to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

The campaign will involve inspections across slum settlements, residential colonies, and hotels by special teams.

Any Bangladeshi nationals found staying illegally during the drive will be deported.

Residents are urged to inform police about suspicious foreign nationals and ensure police verification for tenants and domestic workers.

Authorities prioritise national security and public interest, warning against spreading false rumours about the campaign.

The Gurugram police will conduct a special verification drive to identify and deport Bangladeshi migrants living unlawfully in the city, police said on Thursday.

Gurugram Police To Launch Special Verification Drive

In an official statement, police said that a special campaign will be launched by a specially constituted team and crime branch units to carry out inspections across the city, including slum settlements, residential colonies and hotels. During this campaign, any Bangladeshi nationals found staying illegally will be deported, they added.

The Gurugram Police has also appealed to the residents to immediately inform them if they receive any information regarding any Bangladeshi or other foreign national residing illegally. "Residents are also advised to ensure police verification of their tenants, domestic workers, labourers, and hotel employees so that no criminal activity takes place in their homes or society," the statement said. "If any suspicious person is found living nearby, citizens should immediately inform the Police Control Room by dialling 112 or contact their nearest police station," it added.

The city police have requested people and Resident Welfare Associations to fully cooperate with this verification drive. "Every effort will be made to minimise inconvenience to the public. Although some inconvenience may occur during the campaign, national security and public interest are considered paramount and take precedence over individual convenience. Any person who deliberately spreads false, misleading or fabricated rumours regarding this campaign will face strict legal action", the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.