Gurugram Police SHO Transferred After Head Constable Caught In Bribe Scandal

Gurugram Police have taken swift action against corruption, transferring a police station SHO and initiating an inquiry after a Head Constable was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points A female Head Constable, Kavita, at Manesar Women Police Station was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The SHO of Manesar Women Police Station was immediately transferred to Police Lines due to a lack of supervision following the incident.

Gurugram Police have initiated a departmental inquiry against the SHO, reiterating their zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within the department.

Police have transferred Manesar Women Police Station SHO to Police Lines after a female Head Constable was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, on June 12, a woman Head Constable, Kavita, posted at the Women Police Station Manesar, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting the bribe. Considering the seriousness of the matter, Gurugram Police transferred the SHO of the Women Police Station Manesar to Police Lines with immediate effect and initiated a departmental inquiry against her due to lack of supervision, they added.

"A zero-tolerance policy towards corruption is being strictly enforced within the department", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.