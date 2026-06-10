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Gurugram Police Cracks Down On Illegal Bangladeshi Residents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 00:56 IST

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Gurugram police have launched a comprehensive verification drive to identify and take legal action against Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally, reinforcing national security and public interest.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gurugram police initiated a special verification drive targeting Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in the city.
  • Legal action will be taken against individuals found without valid documents during the verification process.
  • The campaign, led by DCP (East) Sandeep, involves checking documents in slum settlements, rented accommodations, industrial areas, and hotels.
  • Citizens and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are urged to cooperate and ensure police verification for tenants, domestic helpers, and employees.
  • The police assure that lawfully residing Indian citizens and legally residing foreign nationals need not be concerned by the drive.

The Gurugram police conducted a special verification drive to identify Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in the city, police said on Tuesday. A senior police officer said that legal action will be taken against Bangladeshi nationals found without valid documents.

Gurugram Police Intensifies Verification Drive

According to an official statement, a special verification and identification drive was conducted on Monday night. As part of this campaign, under the leadership of DCP (East) Sandeep, police verified the documents and identities of people residing in various locations -- including slum settlements, colonies, rented accommodations, industrial areas and hotels. Intensive inspections are being conducted across multiple locations in Gurugram, police said.

 

A police spokesperson said citizens are also requested to ensure police verification of their tenants, domestic helpers, employees and individuals working in hotels or commercial establishments. "The Gurugram police appeals to all citizens and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to extend full cooperation to this campaign. Public convenience will be duly considered and the drive will continue with national security and public interest as top priorities. Lawfully residing Indian citizens and legally residing foreign nationals need not be concerned about this campaign," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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