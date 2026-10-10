Gurugram Police Encounter: Three Arrested, Officer Injured In Sector 62 Shootout

Gurugram police successfully apprehended three alleged criminals in Sector 62 following a late-night encounter on Friday, resulting in injuries to a police official and two suspects, and the seizure of MDMA and firearms.

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Key Points Gurugram police arrested three alleged criminals after an encounter in Sector 62 on Friday night.

A police official and two of the accused sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire.

The accused, identified as Marfat alias Maru, Phool Babu Sheikh, and Srikul Sheikh, are all natives of West Bengal.

Police recovered 136 grams of MDMA, a pistol, and a country-made pistol from their possession.

Multiple cases, including those under the NDPS Act, were already registered against the arrested individuals.

Gurugram police arrested three alleged criminals after an encounter in Sector 62, during which a police official and two accused sustained gunshot injuries, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter took place at around 11 pm on Friday when a Crime Unit team from Sector 65 set up a checkpoint following information that the accused were planning a robbery.

The Encounter Unfolds

According to police, when the three men approached on a motorcycle, they were signalled to stop. However, they allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire at the police team. During the ensuing exchange of fire, a bullet hit a police vehicle, and another struck a policeman in the arm.

Police retaliated, injuring two of the accused in their legs, following which all three were apprehended.

The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Accused Identified And Seizures Made

The accused were identified as Marfat alias Maru (32), Phool Babu Sheikh (26) and Srikul Sheikh (37), all natives of West Bengal. Recovery of 136 grams of MDMA, a pistol, a country-made pistol and an empty cartridge case was made from their possession, police said.

A total of nine rounds were fired during the encounter, six by the accused and three by the police, a senior police officer said.

Police said four cases, including those related to assault, theft, counterfeit currency and offences under the NDPS Act, had been registered against Marfat. Two NDPS Act cases were registered against Phool Babu Sheikh and one against Srikul Sheikh.

A reward had also been announced for Phool Babu Sheikh in connection with an NDPS Act case, the officer said, adding that the accused were being questioned. A case has been registered against all three at the Sector 65 police station.