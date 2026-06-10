Gurugram Police Dismantle Illegal Arms Factory In Madhya Pradesh

Gurugram police have successfully dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, arresting key individuals involved in producing and supplying illicit pistols, uncovering a significant criminal network.

Key Points Gurugram police dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

Two individuals, Jasbir and Jagat Singh, were arrested for manufacturing and supplying illegal pistols.

The operation began with the arrest of Yogesh in Gurugram, who was found with three illegal country-made pistols.

Jagat Singh, the manufacturer, faces 13 criminal cases under the Arms Act across multiple states.

The Gurugram police have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, and arrested two individuals involved in the operation, police said on Wednesday. The suspects were found to be manufacturing illegal pistols and supplying them to Gurugram. Police noted that more than 12 cases have been registered against both individuals.

Investigation Uncovers Illegal Arms Network

According to the police, on May 29, the Crime Branch Sector-31 team apprehended a person with illegal firearms near 32 Milestone Service Road, Sector-15. The arrested individual was identified as Yogesh, a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, who is currently living in Gadaipur village, Gurugram. During the arrest, three illegal country-made pistols were recovered from his possession, leading to an FIR being filed at the Civil Lines police station.

Further investigation into the case resulted in the arrest of two more suspects in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. These individuals were identified as Jasbir, a local from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, and Jagat Singh, a resident of Dhar.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that the illegal firearms recovered from Yogesh had been supplied by Jasbir, while Jagat Singh was involved in the manufacturing of these illegal firearms, according to police. "Verification of the criminal records of the accused revealed that Jasbir has one criminal case registered against him under the NDPS Act in Chhattisgarh, while Jagat Singh has 13 criminal cases registered against him under the Arms Act in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. We are questioning the accused", ACP Crime Naveen Sharma said.