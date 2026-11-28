Gurugram police have successfully deported 27 Bangladeshi nationals found residing illegally, highlighting ongoing efforts to identify and remove undocumented foreign residents from the district.

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Key Points Twenty-seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested for allegedly residing illegally in Gurugram have been deported.

Gurugram Police escorted the 27 individuals by train on Friday.

The nationals were detained during separate operations by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Police Operations Staff.

Investigations found them to be without valid visas, passports, or other authorising documents.

Police will continue their campaign to identify and verify foreign nationals allegedly residing illegally in the district.

Twenty-seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested for allegedly residing illegally in Gurugram have been deported, police said on Saturday.

Gurugram Police Action Against Illegal Residents

Gurugram Police escorted the 27 people and accompanied them on a train. An additional general coach was arranged and attached to the train for their journey, they said.

According to police, the Bangladeshi nationals were detained during separate operations conducted by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Police Operations Staff of Gurugram Police.

During preliminary investigations, they were found to be without valid visas, passports or other documents authorising their stay in India, police said.

The detained individuals were subsequently sent to the detention centre in Manesar, where the necessary legal and administrative formalities were completed, they added.

The 27 Bangladeshi nationals were sent by train on Friday under police supervision, an officer said.

"All 27 Bangladeshi nationals boarded the train along with police personnel, and the train successfully departed as per the prescribed procedure. The entire operation was carried out in a well-organised and systematic manner," the officer said.

The officer added that the police would continue their campaign to identify and verify foreign nationals allegedly residing illegally in the district.

Further details are awaited.