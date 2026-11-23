Gurugram Police have launched a significant crackdown, arresting 81 individuals in just 21 days, dismantling organised cyber fraud networks that employed sophisticated scams like digital arrests and sham investment schemes to dupe unsuspecting citizens.

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Key Points Gurugram Police arrested 81 individuals in a 21-day operation this month targeting organised online fraud.

The cyber fraud networks employed diverse methods, including sham investment schemes, digital arrests, credit card scams, and fake employment opportunities.

Arrests were facilitated by technical evidence, digital surveillance, and money-trail analysis.

Police recovered various electronic devices, including CPUs, laptops, mobile phones, and SIM cards, used in the crimes.

Investigations are ongoing to identify further links within these multi-state cybercrime syndicates and dismantle their operations.

In a crackdown against cybercriminals and organised online fraud, Gurugram Police has arrested 81 persons within a span of 21 days this month, officials said on Monday.

Uncovering Multi-State Cyber Fraud Networks

According to police, teams from cybercrime police stations here identified and arrested persons allegedly linked with online fraud networks operating across states.

These organised cyber fraud networks allegedly employed a host of nefarious methods -- sham investment schemes, digital arrests, credit card scams, malicious software, social media scams, online purchase and ticketing frauds, hacking, sextortion and fake employment opportunities -- to dupe unsuspecting citizens, officials said.

The arrests were made based on technical evidence, digital surveillance and money-trail analysis, they added.

A senior police officer said various electronic devices and equipment used in cybercrimes were recovered from the arrestees. These include 15 CPUs, six laptops, 17 mobile phones, four SIM cards, a modem, a router, a SIM box, and various other implements.

Investigators will further analyse the recovered devices to identify other persons linked with these cybercrime syndicates, he added.

Gurugram Police is not limiting its action against cybercriminals merely to arrests but is also conducting detailed investigations into the networks and resources used in committing these crimes, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime) Gaurav Phogat said.

Persons linked with cyber fraud networks operating across states are being identified, and strict legal action is being taken against them, he added.