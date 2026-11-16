How Gurugram Police Cracked Car Window Theft Rackets

Gurugram police have dismantled two notorious gangs responsible for a spate of car window break-ins and thefts, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the recovery of stolen goods and tools.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Gurugram police successfully busted two distinct gangs involved in breaking vehicle windows to steal cash and valuables, leading to the arrest of four members on Monday.

The first gang, comprising Daksh alias Noni and Rajesh alias Rohan alias Chachi from Delhi, targeted expensive cars in deserted or poorly lit areas, stealing bags and valuables.

The second gang, with Jaspal Singh alias Jassi alias Mogli and Varun alias Vihaan, was arrested by police on Sunday for similar offences, including stealing laptops from vehicles near Shankar Chowk.

Police recovered vehicles used in the thefts, mobile phones, and tools specifically designed for breaking car windows from the arrested individuals.

Investigations revealed the gangs would sell stolen gold ornaments at cheaper rates in Delhi and spend stolen cash on personal desires.

Two gangs that allegedly broke the windows of parked vehicles in Gurugram to steal valuables and cash were busted, with police arresting four members belonging to two separate gangs, officials said on Monday.

Police also recovered the vehicles used in the thefts, along with mobile phones and tools used to break the window panes, they said.

Gurugram Police Crack Down on Theft Rings

According to police, a man filed a complaint that on November 1 he had parked his Toyota Innova Hycross car near Where Else Restaurant, Banjara Market, Sector-56, Gurugram. When he returned, he found that the rear left-side door window of his car had been broken and a bag kept inside the vehicle was missing.

The bag contained approximately Rs 75,000 in cash, one gold chain, one gold ring, original PAN Card, Aadhaar Card and other important documents. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at Sector 56 police station, they added.

While investigating, police arrested two suspects from Sector 65 area on Saturday. The accused were identified as Daksh alias Noni (24) and Rajesh alias Rohan alias Chachi (32), residents of Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar Police Station, Delhi.

Modus Operandi of the First Gang

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that both accused are residents of Delhi and used to come to Gurugram during the evening hours along with their other associates in a scooty and a car," a senior police officer said.

They used to target expensive vehicles parked at deserted or poorly lit locations near restaurants, markets and malls, the officer said.

"While one accused kept a watch on the surroundings, the other would break the car window using a hard object or his elbow and steal bags and valuables kept inside the vehicle.

"They used to sell the stolen gold ornaments and other valuables at cheaper rates in Delhi, while the stolen cash was spent on fulfilling their personal desires. We are questioning the accused after being taken to police remand," said a senior police officer.

Police found that Rajesh alias Rohan alias Chachi was previously involved in one case of theft registered in Delhi. The police team recovered one scooty, one Ertiga car, three mobile phones and 1one tool used for breaking car windows from their possession, he added.

Second Gang Apprehended in Gurugram

Two more accused of similar gangs were arrested by police on Sunday from Shankar Chowk Service Road. They were identified as Jaspal Singh alias Jassi alias Mogli (22), resident of Jhuggi, K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi and Varun alias Vihaan (23), resident near Bajrang Chowk, Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi.

"Preliminary interrogation revealed that both accused work in wedding decoration and other events. On November 14, they went to a club in Gurugram. Thereafter, they allegedly broke the windows of vehicles parked near Shankar Chowk and stole laptops and other belongings... We are questioning the accused," a senior police officer said.