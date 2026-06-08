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Gurugram Police Uncover Car Theft Ring, Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 20:28 IST

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Gurugram Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated car theft gang, apprehending three individuals from Rajasthan who employed advanced techniques and confessed to multiple vehicle thefts across the region.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police busted a car theft gang, arresting three members from Rajasthan.
  • The accused allegedly stole a Swift car and confessed to four other vehicle thefts in Gurugram.
  • The gang used both electronic devices and mechanical tools like drilling machines to steal cars.
  • One of the arrested, Sukhjeevan, has 15 prior criminal cases in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.
  • A stolen car, an electronic device, a drilling machine, and a tool kit were recovered from the accused.

Police in Gurugram have busted a car theft gang and arrested three of its members, officials said on Monday. The accused, Sukhjeevan alias Sukhi (37), Gurdas (18) and Pargat Singh alias Manga (18), all from Rajasthan, allegedly stole a Swift car from Gurugram Sector 38.

How The Car Theft Gang Operated

According to the police, a person filed a complaint at Sadar Police Station, stating that on the night of May 21, his Swift car was stolen from his PG accommodation. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sadar Police Station on May 22, and police began their investigation.

 

While investigating, the Crime Branch team from Sector 17 arrested the three accused near Rajiv Chowk on May 30. A stolen car, an electronic device used in the crime, one drilling machine and a tool kit were recovered from their possession, they added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused initially attempted to steal the car using an electronic device. When that failed, they broke a window, used a drilling machine to unlock the car's handle/locking mechanism and then towed the vehicle away using another car. The accused also confessed to involvement in four other vehicle thefts in Gurugram.

Examination of their criminal records revealed that accused Sukhjeevan has 15 criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi under various sections related to theft, the Excise Act and the Arms Act, among others. Gurdas has one case registered against him in Rajasthan under the POCSO Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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