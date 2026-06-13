How Gurugram Police Dismantled An Interstate Arms Ring

Gurugram police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated interstate illegal arms network, apprehending its alleged kingpin, Jagat Singh, in Madhya Pradesh, who is accused of manufacturing and supplying firearms for decades.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram police busted an interstate illegal arms network, arresting alleged mastermind Jagat Singh in Madhya Pradesh.

Jagat Singh is accused of manufacturing and supplying illegal firearms, including foreign-made pistol replicas, for nearly three decades.

The operation led to the recovery of illegal weapons, components, and manufacturing tools from Singh's possession.

Singh faces 14 criminal cases related to illegal weapons across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi.

Gurugram police have busted an alleged interstate illegal arms network and arrested its suspected mastermind from Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jagat Singh, allegedly manufactured illegal firearms and supplied them to multiple states. Police claim he had been involved in the trade for nearly three decades and was adept at making replicas of foreign-made pistols.

Uncovering The Illegal Arms Trade

The operation was carried out by the Crime Unit, Sector 31, based on information obtained during the interrogation of Yogesh, an accused previously arrested in Gurugram, and Jasveer, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to investigators, Jagat Singh operated from a room in Madhya Pradesh, where he allegedly manufactured illegal weapons and supplied them to various parts of the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Naveen Sharma said the Crime Unit successfully traced the network and identified the alleged kingpin behind the illegal trade.

Kingpin's Extensive Criminal History

A substantial quantity of illegal weapons, components and manufacturing tools was recovered during the operation, he said.

"During interrogation, Jagat Singh disclosed that he manufactured illegal pistols and country-made firearms and sold them for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each," Sharma said.

Police recovered three illegal pistols, a magazine and various tools and components allegedly used in the manufacture of firearms from the accused's possession.

Verification of his criminal record revealed that 13 cases related to the possession and supply of illegal weapons had previously been registered against him in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Delhi, police said.

"With the registration of this case, the total number of criminal cases against him has risen to 14," Sharma said.

The accused has been taken on four days' police remand and is being questioned further, he said.