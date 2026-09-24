Court Slams Gurugram Police For 'Botched' Murder Investigation

A Delhi court has strongly criticised Gurugram Police for their "botched" investigation into the murder of real estate professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, specifically for cremating his body before identification and failing to use the ZIPNET database effectively.

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Key Points A Delhi court criticised Gurugram Police for a "botched" investigation into the murder of Yuvraj Singh Manchanda.

The victim's body was cremated without identification due to significant delays in uploading details to the ZIPNET database by Gurugram Police.

Discrepancies exist between the Gurugram Police post-mortem report (drowning) and Delhi Police findings (shot dead).

Manchanda's sister raised concerns about the handling of the body and potential loss of forensic evidence.

Two former colleagues, Anya Vats and Sanyam Sachdeva, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

A Delhi court on Thursday pulled up Gurugram Police over its investigation into the murder of 31-year-old Delhi-based real estate professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, saying the probe was "botched" as the victim's body was cremated without being identified.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Jain of Saket court made the oral observation while hearing a fresh compliance report submitted by Gurugram Police in connection with the case. "You have botched up the investigation having already cremated the body," the court said.

Discrepancies in Cause of Death

Senior advocate Amit Prasad, appearing for Manchanda's sister, told the court that the cause of death as indicated in the postmortem report handed over by Gurugram Police is said to be "asphyxia following ante mortem drowning", whereas the findings of the investigation as submitted by Delhi Police showed that death occurred due to the victim being shot by the accused.

"They (the accused) disclosed that they had murdered Yuvraj Singh Manchanda by firing two rounds around his neck and thereafter, in order to conceal evidence and dispose of the dead body, had taken the body to a drain/nala situated near their house in Gurugram and thrown the same therein," the report submitted by Delhi Police read.

Failure in Database Upload and Identification

He submitted that the authorities failed to upload the relevant details on ZIPNET -- which is integrated with CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) -- within time, which resulted in the victim's family not being able to identify him before cremation. The Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET) is a specialised real-time online platform used by law enforcement agencies to share crime and criminal data.

The court noted that Delhi Police uploaded Manchanda's details, including his photograph, on ZIPNET on September 11 when an FIR was registered in Delhi, two days after Gurugram Police recovered an unidentified body from a drain in Badshahpur. However, there was significant delay on part of Gurugram Police in uploading relevant details on the integrated police database, which put up the specifics regarding recovery of the body on September 16, two days after it had already been cremated without identification. Subsequently, the body was identified as that of Manchanda.

Family Seeks Preservation of Evidence

Manchanda's sister had approached the court raising concerns over the manner in which the unidentified body was handled and alleging that important forensic material and personal belongings may have been lost or compromised during the cremation. The court had subsequently called for a fresh compliance report from Gurugram Police.

The petitioner has sought preservation and production of records relating to the discovery, recovery and identification of the body, post-mortem proceedings, DNA and biological samples, forensic material, photographs and videos, and records concerning the cremation. She has also sought details of articles recovered from the body and their chain of custody, ZIPNET records and communication logs, besides digital communications between police officials and the family.

Accused Arrested in Uttarakhand

According to police, Manchanda was allegedly shot inside a car in Gurugram after he met his former colleague Anya Vats and her partner Sanyam Sachdeva. Police have alleged that the accused kept his body in the car for two days before dumping it in a drain in Badshahpur on September 8. The body was recovered a day later.

Vats and Sachdeva, who worked with Manchanda until 2022, are primary accused in the case. Police said the duo fled to Vrindavan after the murder and later travelled to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, where they were arrested.