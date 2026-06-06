How Gurugram Police Uncovered A Rs 78 Lakh Digital Arrest Fraud

Gurugram police have apprehended two individuals involved in a sophisticated Rs 78 lakh digital arrest cyber fraud, highlighting the growing threat of online scams and the critical role of bank accounts in facilitating these crimes.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Gurugram police arrested two individuals for their role in a Rs 78 lakh digital arrest cyber fraud case.

The victim was coerced into transferring Rs 78 lakh after being intimidated by a fraudster posing as a police officer.

Accused Mohammad Saif Ali and Saurabh Kumar were arrested in Bhagalpur and Ghaziabad, respectively.

Ali's bank account received Rs 24 lakh of the defrauded money and was sold multiple times for profit.

Investigations revealed Ali's bank account was linked to 52 other fraudulent transactions, indicating a larger scam network.

Gurugram police arrested two accused for providing bank accounts to cyber scamsters in connection with the Rs 78 lakh digital arrest fraud case, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a person filed a complaint on November 28 last year, alleging that an individual posing as a police officer placed him under a "digital arrest". After feeling intimidated by the fraudster, the victim was coerced into transferring Rs 78 lakh into multiple bank accounts.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Cyber Crime (South) Police Station.

Unravelling The Digital Arrest Scam

During the investigation, the cyber police team arrested two accused in connection with the case. They were identified as Mohammad Saif Ali, a resident of Chambli Chak from Bihar's Bhagalpur and Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Meerut's Dhirkheda village, currently residing at City Apartment, in Ghaziabad.

Ali was arrested in Bhagalpur on June 3, while Kumar was arrested in Ghaziabad on June 5. Ali was produced before the court on June 4 and remanded to two days of police custody, they added.

How The Bank Accounts Were Used

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Rs 24 lakh of the defrauded amount had been transferred into Ali's bank account. He admitted that he sold this bank account to Kumar for Rs 70,000," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Gaurav Phogat said.

"Kumar, in turn, sold the same account to another individual for Rs 2.2 lakh. The investigation further revealed that 52 complaints were already registered in connection with fraudulent transactions involving Ali's bank account. We are questioning the accused," he added.