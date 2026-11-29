Gurugram police have arrested two bouncers from the Waka-Waka Club at Bristol Hotel following an alleged assault on a young man and his companions after a glass accidentally fell, sparking a dispute.

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Key Points Gurugram police arrested two bouncers from Waka-Waka Club at Bristol Hotel on Sunday.

The arrests followed a complaint filed on November 24 regarding an assault on the intervening night of November 19 and 20.

The complainant alleged bouncers assaulted him and his friends after a glass accidentally fell.

The arrested bouncers, Digambar and Anand, claimed the complainant's group was drunk and verbally abusive.

Police arrested two bouncers for assaulting a young man and his companions, following an incident at the club, officials said on Sunday.

Details Of The Club Incident

According to the police, on November 24, a person filed a complaint at DLF Phase 1 Police Station, stating that on the intervening night of November 19 and 20, he had visited Waka-Waka Club at Bristol Hotel along with his brother and friends. During their visit, a glass accidentally fell after his brother's hand touched it. Following this, the club's bouncers allegedly assaulted them and threatened to kill them.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered. While investigating, the police team arrested two bouncers of the club on Sunday. The accused were identified as Digambar (24), a resident of Palwal, Haryana, and Anand (23), a resident of Behror, Rajasthan.

"During police questioning, it was revealed that both accused work as bouncers at the club. According to the accused, at the time of the incident, the complainant's group was under the influence of alcohol and had verbally abused them, following which the accused allegedly committed the assault," a senior police officer said.