Three Arrested In Gurugram For Aiding E-Challan Cyber Fraud

Gurugram police have made significant arrests in a fake e-challan SMS fraud case, apprehending three individuals who allegedly provided bank accounts to cybercriminals, leading to a victim losing Rs 1.35 lakh.

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Key Points Gurugram police arrested three men on Sunday from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, for their alleged involvement in an e-challan SMS fraud.

The arrests followed a complaint from a man who lost Rs 1.35 lakh after receiving a fake e-challan SMS on September 21 and clicking on a malicious link.

The accused provided bank accounts to cybercriminals, facilitating the transfer of Rs 70,000 from the complainant's account, and received Rs 7,500 in return.

The arrested individuals were identified as Rohit (20), Krishna (20), and Dheeraj (25).

Gurugram police have arrested three men for allegedly providing bank accounts to cybercriminals involved in fraud through fake e-challan SMS messages, officials said on Monday.

Unravelling The E-Challan Scam

According to police, a man lodged a complaint on September 24, stating that he had received an SMS from an unknown number on September 21 claiming that payment of a traffic challan for his car was pending. The message contained a link asking him to make the payment immediately.

Believing the message to be genuine, the complainant clicked on the link and entered the requested details. The next day, Rs 1.35 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account, police said.

A case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station West, they added.

During the investigation, a police team arrested the three accused from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. They were identified as Rohit (20), a resident of Bhim Nagar; Krishna (20), a resident of Kamarpura; and Dheeraj (25), a resident of Shri Nagar Basti in Thatipur, police said.

"During interrogation and investigation, it was revealed that Rs 70,000 belonging to the complainant had been credited to a bank account provided by the accused to cybercriminals. In return for providing the bank account, the accused had received Rs 7,500," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The accused are being questioned, the spokesperson added.