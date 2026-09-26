Gurugram Police Arrest Man For Alleged Obscene Act Against Minor Stepdaughter

Gurugram police have arrested a man from West Bengal in connection with an alleged obscene act against his minor stepdaughter, with an FIR registered under the stringent POCSO Act.

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Key Points A 38-year-old man was arrested in Gurugram for an alleged obscene act against his 17-year-old stepdaughter.

An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused fled to West Bengal but was tracked down using technical inputs and arrested from Malda district.

Police will seek his remand for a thorough investigation into the matter.

A 38-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested here for allegedly committing an obscene act against his 17-year-old stepdaughter, police said.

Investigation And Legal Proceedings

An FIR was registered at the Sector 29 police station after a complaint by the minor's mother, but the accused allegedly fled to West Bengal after the case was registered, police said.

The incident took place on September 22.

A special team was formed and traced him to his native Malda district, from where he was arrested on Friday.

Police said they tracked him down using technical inputs and confidential information.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

"The accused has been brought to Gurugram. As part of the ensuing legal proceedings, he will be produced before a court, where police will seek his remand for a thorough investigation into the matter," a senior police officer said.