Gurugram police have arrested a 21-year-old peanut seller in connection with the murder of his business partner, highlighting the tragic consequences of financial disputes.

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Key Points A 21-year-old peanut seller, Bablu, was arrested for the murder of his business partner, Naeem, in Gurugram.

The murder, which occurred on November 8, stemmed from a financial dispute between the two partners.

Bablu stabbed and strangled Naeem with a cotton scarf, then buried the body near an old water tank in Sector 63A.

Naeem's disappearance was reported on November 11, and his body was recovered on November 22.

Police are currently questioning Bablu on four-day remand to recover the weapon and identify other accomplices.

A 21-year-old peanut seller was arrested for murdering his business partner by stabbing him with a knife and strangling him with a cotton scarf over a financial dispute and burying the body near an old water tank here, Gurugram Police said on Thursday.

Arrest And Investigation Details

The accused, Bablu, was arrested from his native village of Behta Gosai in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. He was produced before a court here, which remanded him to four days of police custody, they said.

According to police, on November 11, a person lodged a complaint at Sector 65 police station regarding the disappearance of his brother Naeem (25), who used to sell peanuts in Gurugram.

The complainant said Naeem left home on November 8 evening, stating that he was going to Delhi to collect a charger for a battery, but never returned. Despite efforts to trace him, no information about his whereabouts could be found.

Later, on receiving information about a mobile phone found in Sector 50, the complainant went there and recovered the phone, which belonged to his brother. He then filed a complaint at Sector 65 police station, based on which an FIR was registered.

Discovery Of The Body

A senior officer said a police team searched the surrounding areas, questioned locals and examined CCTV footage, and on November 22, recovered a body buried near an old water tank located in the vacant fields near Sector 63A, Kadarpur T-Point.

Crime and fingerprint teams were called to the spot, and necessary evidence was collected.

The body, which was identified as that of Naeem, was sent for a post-mortem and thereafter handed over to his family members.

Subsequently, sections related to murder were added to the missing person case.

Details Of The Crime And Burial

During subsequent investigation, the police team arrested Bablu from his native village in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

During interrogation, Bablu revealed that he and Naeem had been selling peanuts together in Gurugram for the last four to five years, and had been having arguments over financial transactions.

On November 8, an altercation took place between them in the shanties near Sector 63A, Kadarpur T-Point. During the altercation, Bablu stabbed Naeem and, along with some associates, strangled him to death using a gamcha (cotton scarf).

After the murder, the accused persons burnt the clothes they were wearing. Thereafter, they dug a pit near an old water tank, put Naeem's body inside, sprinkled salt over it and covered it with soil, police said.

Ongoing Police Probe

"The accused was produced in a city court on Thursday. Police took him on four-day remand. We are questioning the accused and efforts will be made to recover the weapon used in the crime, identify and arrest the other persons involved in the crime, and collect further evidence related to the incident," a senior police officer said.