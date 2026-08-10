Gurugram: Neighbour's camera catches assault on domestic help; woman booked

A Gurugram woman faces legal action after a shocking viral video captured her allegedly assaulting her domestic help in a luxury apartment, prompting police to take suo motu cognisance and launch an investigation.

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Key Points A Gurugram woman was booked after a viral video showed her allegedly assaulting her domestic help.

The incident occurred in a luxury apartment at DLF Camellias and was captured by a neighbour.

Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered an FIR under BNS section for voluntarily causing hurt.

The domestic help, a Nepali national, has since returned to her hometown and requested the video's removal.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the viral video.

A woman was caught on camera allegedly assaulting her domestic help inside a luxury apartment in Gurugram, prompting the police to register an FIR against her based on a nearly 90-second clip recorded by a neighbour through a kitchen window, officials said on Monday.

The woman, a resident of DLF Camellias on Golf Course Road, has been booked under BNS section pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, the police said on Sunday.

Viral Video Prompts Police Action

A senior police officer said the video, recorded by someone from another apartment through a kitchen window, shows the woman repeatedly slapping the domestic help inside the kitchen and pulling her hair.

According to the police sources, the domestic help, a native of Nepal, has been working at the accused woman's home for the past two years.

However, a relative of the domestic help said she has not lodged any complaint with the Gurugram police and does not hold any grievance against her employer.

The domestic help seen in the video has since returned to her hometown and, in a written statement, requested that the video be removed from social media platforms, the police sources said.

Investigation Underway

The Gurugram police, however, has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and filed an FIR against the accused woman.

DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar said, "After taking suo motu cognisance of the viral video, an FIR was registered against the woman employer under Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the BNS at Sushant Lok police station on Sunday night. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law."

According to the police, the exact date of the incident is not clear, but it is suspected to have taken place in the last week of July.

The police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the video.

"Based on the viral video, we are investigating from all angles," said Aman Kumar, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.