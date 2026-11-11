Revenge Motive Behind Gurugram Diwali Night Murder

Gurugram Police have apprehended a 21-year-old man in connection with the Diwali night murder of a 35-year-old in Sidhrawali village, with investigations revealing the crime stemmed from a long-standing personal vendetta.

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Key Points Gurugram Police arrested Jatin, 21, for allegedly shooting 35-year-old Deepak dead at Sidhrawali village on the night of Diwali.

Jatin admitted to the killing, stating it was due to a previous enmity after Deepak had assaulted his brother about six months ago.

Deepak, the deceased, had a criminal history, facing eight cases including murder and illegal arms possession.

Police found Deepak dead with a gunshot injury in his car near the Sidhrawali bus stand on the morning of November 9.

A hunt is currently underway to apprehend Jatin's accomplice in the murder.

Gurugram Police has arrested a man for allegedly shooting a man dead at Sidhrawali village on the night of Diwali, officials said on Wednesday.

Investigation Into The Sidhrawali Murder

During questioning, the accused, Jatin (21), admitted to killing 35-year-old Deepak on Sunday night along with an associate over a previous enmity, police said.

The deceased faced eight criminal cases, including for murder, attempted murder, assault and illegal arms possession, they said.

On the morning of November 9, police received information that a man was shot near the Sidhrawali bus stand. On reaching the spot, police found Deepak dead on the front seat of a car with a gunshot injury.

In his complaint, Deepak's uncle said his nephew left home in his car on the night of November 8.

At around 8 am the next day, the family received information that Deepak was shot near the bus stand, and alerted the police. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Bilaspur police station, the officials said.

During investigation, a Crime Branch team arrested Jatin, a resident of Sidhrawali village.

"During interrogation, Jatin said Deepak had assaulted his brother about six months ago, and threatened him with dire consequences. Holding a grudge, Jatin and his associate, who had also been assaulted previously, shot Deepak. A hunt is on to arrest Jatin's accomplice," a senior police officer said.