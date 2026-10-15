How A Mobile Technician Hacked A Phone To Steal Rs 2 Lakh

Gurugram police have arrested a mobile technician for allegedly committing cyber fraud by hacking a customer's phone with an APK file and siphoning off nearly Rs 2 lakh from their bank account.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A mobile technician was arrested for allegedly withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from a victim's bank account.

The accused, Rohit, reportedly hacked the victim's phone by downloading an APK file during a repair.

The fraud led to Rs 1,99,000 being fraudulently withdrawn from the complainant's account on July 8, 2024.

The arrest was made in Punjab, and two accused have been apprehended in connection with the case so far.

A mobile technician was arrested for allegedly withdrawing around Rs 2 lakh from a victim's bank account after hacking his phone using an APK file, police here said.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

The police identified the accused as Rohit, a resident of Jind in Haryana. He was arrested in Punjab.

According to the police, on July 8, 2024, a complainant lodged a complaint at Cyber Crime Police Station West, alleging that Rs 1,99,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to repair the complainant's mobile phone. The accused allegedly downloaded an APK file onto the complainant's phone and subsequently hacked it to execute the cyber fraud," the police said.

So far, two accused have been arrested in connection with this case, they added.