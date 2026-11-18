Gurugram Police have successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a sophisticated MBBS admission scam, duping a man of Rs 30 lakh under the guise of securing his son's medical college entry.

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Key Points Gurugram Police arrested three accused on Wednesday for allegedly duping a man of Rs 30 lakh.

The fraud involved promising to secure his son's admission to an MBBS course at a medical college.

A complaint was lodged on November 16 against "The Admiss Solution" firm in Gurugram Sector-48.

The arrested individuals are Bunty Kumar Tiwari, Abhishek Anand, and Mohammad Zuber.

Similar cheating cases have been registered against the accused in West Bengal, Punjab, and other places.

Three accused were arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 30 lakh by promising to secure his son's admission to an MBBS course at a medical college, Gurugram Police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Into The Admiss Solution

The police action followed after the man lodged a complaint on November 16 at Sadar Police Station against a self-proclaimed educational consultancy firm, The Admiss Solution, based in Gurugram Sector-48.

He claimed that when he went there to collect the allotment letter for his son's admission, he learnt that he was cheated.

The police then launched a probe and arrested three men in connection with the case.

Accused Identified And Prior Cases

They were identified as Bunty Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Mohammadpur Nilami in Bihar's Gopalganj district, Abhishek Anand, a resident of Patna, and Mohammad Zuber, a resident of Hauz Rani in Delhi.

"During a preliminary interrogation, it was found that the accused used to cheat people by taking money from them on the pretext of securing admission in MBBS courses. Similar cases of cheating have also been registered against the accused in West Bengal, Punjab and other places. We are questioning the accused. A further probe is underway", a senior police officer said.