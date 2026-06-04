Gurugram Man Strangles Wife After Phone Call Argument

In a shocking incident in Gurugram, a man allegedly strangled his wife to death with her scarf after an argument over a phone call, leaving their four children asleep nearby as police launch a manhunt for the absconding husband.

Key Points A man allegedly strangled his wife, Kajal Devi, to death in Gurugram following a quarrel.

The incident occurred at their residence in Bans Aliyar village while their four children were asleep.

The argument reportedly started when the husband, Narendra Singh, confronted his wife about a phone call.

The accused husband has fled the scene, and police have launched a manhunt to trace him.

Kajal Devi, 36, and her husband both worked as labourers for a private company.

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death with her scarf following a quarrel at their residence in a village here, while their four children were asleep on the terrace, police said on Thursday.

Following the incident, the husband allegedly fled the scene, they said, adding that a manhunt is underway to trace the accused. According to police, the incident took place in Bans Aliyar village under IMT Manesar police station area.

Police Hunt For Accused Husband

Narendra Singh, originally from Mathura, was living in the village with his wife Kajal Devi and four children. Both husband and wife worked as labourers with a private company.

Police said 36-year-old Kajal Devi used to return home from work around 8:00 pm every day and her husband would arrive around midnight. On Wednesday night, the husband, upon returning home, saw his wife talking to someone over phone. Infuriated, the husband allegedly demanded to know whom she was talking to and asked her for phone, to which the woman refused.

An argument ensued between the two, and during the altercation the husband allegedly strangled the woman dead with the scarf around her neck, police said. A senior police officer said the family of the victim has been informed, and a search is underway to trace the absconding husband.