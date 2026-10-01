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Gurugram Court Hands Down 20-Year Sentence In Minor Rape Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
October 01, 2026 22:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Gurugram court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a 24-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl, highlighting the swift justice in such heinous crimes.

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Key Points

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for raping a minor girl, police said on Thursday.

Gurugram Police Investigation Leads To Conviction

According to police, on September 18, 2022, a woman lodged a complaint at the Sector 5 police station alleging that her 17-year-old daughter had been raped, following which a case was registered, they said.

 

Gurugram Police arrested the accused, aged 24, a resident of Bhim Garh Kheri, following the complaint.

Following his arrest, the police team conducted an investigation and collected evidence and statements of witnesses before filing a charge sheet against him, police said.

"Due to effective prosecution by Gurugram Police and based on the evidence and witness statements presented by the police, the court convicted the accused on September 30," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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