Home » News » Gurugram Court Hands Down 20-Year Sentence In Minor Rape Case

A Gurugram court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a 24-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl, highlighting the swift justice in such heinous crimes.

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Key Points A Gurugram court sentenced a 24-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The accused was also fined Rs 20,000 in connection with the crime.

The conviction stemmed from a complaint lodged at Sector 5 police station in September 2022.

Gurugram Police conducted a thorough investigation, collecting evidence and witness statements, leading to the conviction.

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for raping a minor girl, police said on Thursday.

Gurugram Police Investigation Leads To Conviction

According to police, on September 18, 2022, a woman lodged a complaint at the Sector 5 police station alleging that her 17-year-old daughter had been raped, following which a case was registered, they said.

Gurugram Police arrested the accused, aged 24, a resident of Bhim Garh Kheri, following the complaint.

Following his arrest, the police team conducted an investigation and collected evidence and statements of witnesses before filing a charge sheet against him, police said.

"Due to effective prosecution by Gurugram Police and based on the evidence and witness statements presented by the police, the court convicted the accused on September 30," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.