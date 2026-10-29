Lawyer's Clerk, Minor Arrested For Virtual Extortion Bid

Gurugram police have successfully apprehended a lawyer's clerk and a minor accomplice who allegedly used a virtual foreign phone number to demand extortion money from a local liquor shop owner, highlighting the growing threat of digital crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 25-year-old lawyer's clerk, Sumit, and a 15-year-old accomplice were arrested on Thursday in Gurugram.

They allegedly attempted to extort money from a liquor shop owner using a virtual foreign phone number.

The complainant reported receiving a threatening call on October 25 from a caller claiming to be from the United States.

Sumit allegedly obtained the virtual number online and conspired with the minor to make the extortion demand.

The duo was arrested before the planned transaction could be completed, following a police investigation using technical assistance.

A 25-year-old man who works as a clerk for a lawyer at the Gurugram court and his 15-year-old accomplice have been arrested for allegedly demanding extortion money from a liquor shop owner using a virtual foreign phone number on Thursday, police said.

How The Extortion Plot Unfolded

The accused, identified as Sumit, a resident of Sikanderpur Badha village, allegedly obtained the virtual number using information available on the internet and conspired with the minor to demand money from the shop owner, they said.

According to police, the complainant approached Farrukhnagar police station on Wednesday and reported that he had received a call from an unknown number on October 25 at around 12.41 pm.

The caller claimed to be speaking from the United States, introduced himself as a person with criminal tendencies and demanded money, threatening the shop owner with serious consequences and harm if he failed to pay, police said.

An FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station following the complaint.

Arrest And Investigation Details

A Crime Branch team led by Sub-Inspector Lokesh Kumar used technical assistance to investigate the case and arrested the two accused on Thursday, police said.

During preliminary interrogation, Sumit allegedly told police that he had obtained the virtual foreign number using information available on the internet. He and the minor then planned to use it to call the liquor shop owner and demand extortion money, they said.

The minor allegedly made the threatening call as part of the plan. The shop owner had agreed to pay the money, which Sumit was supposed to collect, but the two were arrested before the transaction could be completed, police said.

"We are questioning the accused," ACP (Crime) Indivar said.