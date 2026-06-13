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Husband Confesses To Wife's Murder In Gurugram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 21:43 IST

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In a shocking incident in Gurugram, a brick supplier has been arrested after allegedly murdering his wife with a hammer following a domestic dispute and then confessing the crime to the police.

Key Points

  • A Gurugram brick supplier, Nayab, allegedly murdered his wife, Pooja, with a hammer after a domestic dispute.
  • The accused confessed to the crime by calling the police himself after the incident occurred on Saturday morning.
  • Preliminary inquiries suggest frequent quarrels and Nayab's suspicions about Pooja's character led to the fatal dispute.
  • Police have taken Nayab into custody and are conducting further investigations based on the complaint filed by the victim's family.

A brick supplier allegedly murdered his wife by striking her on the head with a hammer following a dispute in the Farrukhnagar area on Saturday morning, and then called the police to confess.

According to the police, a forensic team arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. The body of Pooja (34) was sent for a post-mortem examination, and the accused was taken into custody for questioning.

 

Police Arrive At Crime Scene

Around 10.30 am on Saturday, the accused called the police to report that he had murdered his wife. When the police arrived at Shyam Colony in Farrukhnagar, they found him sitting next to Pooja's body. There were blood splatters in the room, and belongings were scattered.

Upon questioning by the police, the accused identified himself as Nayab and stated that he had married Pooja approximately 15 years ago. Nayab works as a brick supplier in Farrukhnagar, while Pooja was a homemaker. The couple has a 10-year-old son who was not at home during the incident, according to the police.

Dispute Led To Tragic Murder

A senior police officer mentioned that preliminary inquiries revealed Nayab and Pooja frequently quarrelled. Nayab reportedly had suspicions about Pooja's character, leading to regular arguments between them.

During one such dispute on that morning, a scuffle broke out, and in a fit of rage, Nayab struck Pooja on the head with a hammer, resulting in her death on the spot.

"We have taken Nayab into custody and have informed Pooja's family. Further action will be taken based on the complaint filed by the family. Interrogation of the accused is underway", the officer stated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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