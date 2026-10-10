Gurugram Man Arrested For Allegedly Pushing Wife To Death

A man has been arrested in Meerut for allegedly pushing his wife to her death from a second-floor balcony in Gurugram following a domestic dispute, sparking an investigation into the tragic incident.

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Key Points A 30-year-old man was arrested in Meerut on Thursday for allegedly pushing his wife from a second-floor balcony in Gurugram.

The victim, Pallavi Yadav, sustained serious injuries on Wednesday night and later died during treatment in a Meerut hospital.

Police stated that the incident occurred following a domestic dispute and argument between the couple.

The accused, Dharmendra alias Akash, was remanded in police custody for two days for questioning.

The couple had married in December 2024 and both worked at private companies in Gurugram.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pushing his wife to her death from the second-floor balcony of a house following a domestic dispute in Gurugram, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Underway In Gurugram Death

The accused, identified as Dharmendra alias Akash, was arrested in Meerut on Thursday, they said.

According to police, they received information on Thursday that a woman had sustained injuries after falling from a rooftop and had been admitted to a hospital. A police team reached the hospital and learnt that she had been shifted to a hospital in Meerut, where she later died during treatment.

In a complaint, the deceased's mother alleged that on Wednesday night, Dharmendra assaulted her daughter, Pallavi Yadav, following an argument and pushed her from the second-floor balcony of a house in Acharyapuri Colony.

Pallavi was initially taken to the Civil Hospital and Artemis Hospital in Gurugram before being shifted to a hospital in Meerut, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

A case was registered at Sector 14 police station on the basis of the complaint, they said.

Police said Pallavi and Dharmendra got married in December 2024 and worked at different private companies in Gurugram.

"During interrogation, it emerged that following a domestic dispute and an argument on Wednesday night, the accused allegedly assaulted Pallavi and pushed her from the balcony. She sustained a serious head injury, which resulted in her death," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in police custody for two days for questioning, the spokesperson added.