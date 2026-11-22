A shocking case has emerged from Gurugram where a private bank employee has accused her colleague of rape, forced abortions, and defrauding her of Rs 35 lakh, highlighting serious concerns about workplace safety and personal exploitation.

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Key Points A Gurugram private bank employee accused her colleague of rape and fraud, claiming he swindled Rs 35 lakh.

The accused allegedly forced her to undergo three abortions in July, August, and December 2025.

He reportedly threatened her to dissolve a marriage she entered into on February 4, 2026.

The accused blocked her number and fled after she became pregnant again on August 30.

Police are currently investigating the allegations, with no arrests made yet.

A private bank employee in Sector 15 was allegedly raped by her colleague on the pretext of marriage and forced to undergo three abortions, police said on Sunday.

Allegations Of Fraud And Forced Abortions

She also alleged that the man swindled Rs 35 lakh from her.

The woman, a native of Bhiwani in Haryana, lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 9 and has been working at the bank since November 2023, the police said.

According to the FIR filed on Friday, the woman and the accused had been in a relationship since 2025 and started living together in the Sector 9 area.

During their courtship, the man disclosed that he was married and that his divorce case, pending since 2018, was nearing its conclusion

On July 14, 2025, when she became pregnant, the accused allegedly administered medication to induce an abortion, the woman claimed. He did the same in August and December 2025, she alleged.

According to the police, on February 4, 2026, the woman got married to another man from Bhiwani, but was forced to dissolve the marriage after the accused threatened to make her private pictures public.

She returned to Gurugram to live with the accused.

On August 30, the woman became pregnant again. This time, the man blocked her number and fled.

The matter is being investigated and no arrest has been made yet, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.