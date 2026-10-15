Gurugram Man Kills Wife, Then Dies By Suicide

A tragic incident unfolded in Gurugram as a private firm employee allegedly murdered his wife before taking his own life, prompting a police investigation into the shocking murder-suicide.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 30-year-old private firm employee allegedly strangled his wife to death on Thursday in Gurugram.

The man subsequently died by hanging himself at their rented apartment in Sector 68.

Before the incident, the man sent an email to his employer, asking them to inform his father and landlord.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Aslam, a native of Kerala, and his 28-year-old wife Farhana.

Police are investigating the motive behind the murder-suicide as no suicide note was recovered.

A 30-year-old private firm employee allegedly strangled his wife to death before hanging himself at their rented apartment in Sector 68 here on Thursday, police said.

Before taking the extreme step, the man sent an email to his employer containing the mobile numbers of his father and landlord, requesting the company to inform them about the incident, they said.

Investigation Underway

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Aslam, a native of Kerala, and his 28-year-old wife Farhana. The couple lived in a rented flat in the M3M Marina society in the Badshahpur area, police said.

According to the police, Aslam allegedly killed his wife and subsequently ended his life by hanging. A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

"The family of the deceased has been informed. We are investigating the matter to determine the cause behind the extreme step and the exact sequence of events based on available evidence, including the email," said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of the Badshahpur police station.

The motive behind the murder-suicide remains unclear as no suicide note was recovered, police added.