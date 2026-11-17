Gurugram's Paras Health hospital has achieved a global medical milestone by successfully performing the world's first human implantation of an artificial lumbar disc independently designed by artificial intelligence, heralding a new era for personalised spine surgery.

Key Points A Gurugram hospital on Tuesday performed the world's first human implantation of an artificial lumbar disc designed independently by AI.

The Nivalon EvoFlex disc, developed by American company Nivalon, was implanted into its 54-year-old CEO, Todd Hodrinsky, who had suffered from lower back pain for nearly 10 years.

The AI-generated design used the patient's CT and MRI data and was manufactured through advanced ceramic 3D printing, combining personalised implant engineering with motion preservation.

Hodrinsky was able to stand and walk just 90 minutes after surgery, despite being bed-bound before the procedure.

The procedure represents a milestone in global spinal surgery, exploring new possibilities in personalised, motion-preserving spine surgery.

A private Gurugram hospital on Tuesday claimed to have successfully performed the human implantation of an artificial lumbar disc independently designed by AI for the first time in the world.

Pioneering AI In Spinal Surgery

The disc, developed by an American company, was implanted during a surgery on the developer firm's CEO himself, the Gurugram-based health facility said.

It claimed that the surgery marks a milestone in global spinal surgery as it brought together AI-generated implant design, patient-specific anatomical modelling and advanced ceramic manufacturing to explore new possibilities in personalised, motion-preserving spine surgery.

The procedure was performed by Dr V Anand Naik, director, Orthopaedics Spine and Limb Reconstruction, Paras Health, Gurugram, on Todd Hodrinsky, a 54-year-old American citizen and CEO of Nivalon, who had been suffering from lower back pain for nearly 10 years, according to the hospital.

The Innovative Nivalon EvoFlex Disc

The disc implanted -- Nivalon EvoFlex -- has been developed by Hodrinsky's company itself, and the hospital described it as the "next-generation, individually customised, non-metallic, 3D-printed ceramic viscoelastic artificial disc".

At a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Naik said, "Artificial intelligence (AI) independently generated the design using the patient's CT and MRI data, which was then manufactured through advanced ceramic 3D printing. This combines personalised implant engineering with the principles of motion preservation."

Patient's Remarkable Recovery And Future Outlook

Hodrinsky was able to stand and start walking just 90 minutes after surgery, despite having been bed-bound before the procedure, he said.

"The patient's ability to stand and walk within 90 minutes of surgery is particularly encouraging. However, continued clinical follow-up will be essential to assess the implant's long-term performance, safety and ability to preserve spinal movement," he added.

Dr Naik was the operating surgeon and also a key clinical contributor to the development of the implant, bringing his surgical expertise and understanding of spinal biomechanics into the design process, Paras Health said in a statement.

The patient's condition had progressively affected his mobility, and his muscle power had reduced to Grade 3, it said, adding that he felt significant neurological weakness in his right lower limb, while the prolonged conservative treatment had failed to provide satisfactory relief.

CEO Shares Personal Experience And Hopes

Talking about his experience, the Nivalon CEO said, "Choosing to undergo a procedure involving a first-of-its-kind technology was a significant decision, and I am grateful for the confidence and reassurance I received throughout the process. I would like to sincerely thank Dr Anand Naik for his expertise, guidance and commitment, and the entire team at Paras Health for the care and attention they extended to me."

"I am encouraged by the progress so far and hopeful about what this approach could mean for patients with similar spinal conditions in the future. My focus now is on continuing my recovery and making steady progress towards better health and mobility," he added.