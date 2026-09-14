Gurugram horror: Speeding car hits woman biker, drags bike for several metres

A shocking road rage incident in Gurugram saw a woman biker allegedly hit by a speeding car after its occupants harassed her, with the entire event captured on camera and now under police investigation.

IMAGE: A view of a car hitting a sports bike ridden by a woman on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, Haryana, September 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A woman biker was allegedly hit by a speeding car on Gurugram's Golf Course Road.

The car occupants reportedly harassed the biker before the collision and fled the scene.

The incident, which involved the bike being dragged, was captured on camera and shared online.

The biker sustained injuries, and police have initiated an investigation based on the video evidence.

Details of the car and its registered owner have been provided to the authorities.

A speeding car allegedly hit a sports bike ridden by a woman on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, knocking her off the bike and dragging it for several metres, the police said on Monday.

The occupants of the car fled the scene after the collision, they said.

The biker, Siya, sustained injuries after falling onto the road. She later shared details of the incident on her Instagram profile.

Gurugram Police Investigate Road Rage Incident

According to Siya, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers on Golf Course Road on Sunday when a car allegedly began following them.

She alleged that the occupants of the car approached her and started misbehaving.

When she asked them to maintain their distance, they allegedly asked her to stop the bike.

Siya also alleged that the occupants appeared to be intoxicated.

A short while later, while overtaking, the car struck her bike from the side, causing her to fall, she said.

The incident was captured by a camera mounted on her bike and the video was later shared on social media. The footage shows the car hitting the bike and dragging it for several metres.

The biker had also provided details of the car, which is registered in the name of Manish, a senior police officer said.

"We have taken cognizance of the matter based on the video and are investigating," the officer said.