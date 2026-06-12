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Gurugram Head Constable Caught Red-Handed In Bribe Trap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 11:26 IST

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The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gurugram has successfully apprehended a woman head constable, Kavita, who was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe to manipulate a criminal case, highlighting ongoing efforts against police corruption.

Key Points

  • Head Constable Kavita was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Gurugram.
  • She was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.
  • The bribe was demanded from two brothers, Balram and Mukesh, to remove their names from a criminal case.
  • The ACB laid a trap after being informed by the complainants, leading to her immediate apprehension.
  • A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a woman head constable here while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said on Friday. A case has been registered against the accused constable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further legal action has been initiated, he added.

How The ACB Caught The Corrupt Cop

Head Constable Kavita had allegedly demanded bribe from two brothers Balram and Mukesh for removing their names from the records in a criminal case registered at the Manesar Women's Police station. Eventually, a deal was struck between the two parties for Rs 50,000.

 

The two brothers then informed the ACB, Gurugram which laid a trap to apprehend the accused. As part of the plan, the complainant was given chemical-treated currency notes and sent to Head Constable Kavita, they added. As soon as the complainant handed over the agreed sum of Rs 50,000, the ACB team caught her. A senior ACB official said the case has been registered and the bribe money was recovered from the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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