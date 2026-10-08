Gurugram Police Arrest Deaf Man In Alleged Rape Case

Gurugram police have arrested a deaf and non-speaking man, Adnan Khan, in connection with the alleged rape of a woman with similar disabilities, highlighting a serious case of exploitation.

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Key Points Gurugram police on Thursday arrested a deaf and non-speaking man for allegedly raping a woman with similar disabilities.

The victim met the accused, Adnan Khan, through Instagram and was called to Gurugram on the pretext of arranging a job.

She alleges Adnan took her to his room, mixed an intoxicating substance in a cold drink, and raped her on February 14.

Adnan Khan, 29, from Bareilly, was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody.

A Zero FIR was initially registered in Lucknow before the case was transferred to Gurugram for further investigation.

Police on Thursday arrested a deaf and nonspeaking person for allegedly raping a woman with similar disabilities, officials said.

Details Of The Allegation

Police said the victim, as per her complaint, came in contact with the accused, Adnan Khan, through Instagram, and met at a deaf and mute programme organised in Lucknow some time ago.

Subsequently, Adnan called her to Gurugram on the pretext of arranging a job for her, and on February 14, she reached the city.

Adnan took her to his room and allegedly mixed an intoxicating substance in a cold drink and made her consume it, after which he allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, Adnan threatened her that if she disclosed the incident to anyone, she would be killed, the victim said in her complaint.

The victim had initially got a Zero FIR registered at Police Station Hazratganj, Lucknow.

As the place of occurrence fell within Gurugram, an FIR was registered at Sector 17/18 Police Station, and a police team arrested the accused from Sector 18.

Khan (29) is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district and educated up to Class 12.

The accused was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody while a probe is underway, the police officer.